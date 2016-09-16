Jackets edged by Tipp 1-0

Staff report

Sidney High’s boys soccer team was hoping to hand Tipp City its first loss of the season Thursday night in Greater Westerrn Ohio Conference action at the high school.

But a goal by Tipp City in the first half was all the scoring as the Jackets went down to defeat 1-0.

The loss leaves Sidney at 4-1-0 in GWOC play and 7-2-0 overall. Tipp City is 5-0-0 and 7-0-0.

“This was a very intense game,” said Sidney coach Daniel Wicks. “We had a good scouting report on Tipp, and we knew that they were a very solid team. We came in with a strategy to defend well and try to catch them on the counter. We were 99 percent effective, and the goal they scored was worthy of winning any game. I am very proud of our boys, and this is a game we can build on going forward.”

Sidney goalie Ian Humphrey had nine saves.

The Jackets will try to bounce back Tuesday when they play at Troy, which is also unbeaten this season.

Lehman 5, Spencerville 1

Lehman ran its record to 4-3 overall and 4-1 in the Western Ohio Soccer League with a 5-1 win over Spencerville Thursday.

Jake Emrick scored two goals and Jacob Schmiesing and Conor O’Leary had one each. Spencerville was also charged with an own-goal.

Assists were by Emrick, Schmiesing, Matthew McDonald, Joshua Armstrong and Trey Kerrigan.

“We came out incredibly flat and did not play our best soccer tonight,” said Lehman coach Tom Wiseman. “Spencerville was also playing very strategic by packing in their defense up the middle. But our boys knew they needed to get the work rate up and start playing to the corners, which we did in the second half. Good result for us after a ho-hum start.”

Lehman outshot the Bearcats 36-6. The Cavs will host Yellow Springs today.

Sidney’s Damien Jones directs the ball with his head as Mitch Colvin of Tipp City approaches at Sidney Thursday. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SDN091716SidBSoc.jpg Sidney’s Damien Jones directs the ball with his head as Mitch Colvin of Tipp City approaches at Sidney Thursday.