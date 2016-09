Loramie girls down Recovery

Fort Loramie defeated Fort Recovery in girls golf at Mercer Elks Thursday night, 201 to 260.

Loramie was led by Emily Knouff with 40. Megan Koppin had a 51, Amy Eilerman 53 and Kayla Rosengarten 57.

• New Bremen also played at the Mercer Elks and lost 191-227 to St. Henry.

Caylie Hall led Bremen with a 53.

• Versailles had 184 to Miami East’s 207 in girls golf at Stillwater Thursday.

Lauren Heitkamp shot a 37 to tie the school record for nine holes. Lauren Durham shot a 46, Morgan Heitkamp 49 and Jorja Pothast 52.

• In boys golf, Minster defeated Parkway 177-184 at Arrowhead.

Adam Knapke led Minster with a 42, Jordan Brackman had a 43, Ben Stubbs 44 and Grant Koenig 48.