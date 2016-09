Staff report

PIQUA — Sidney High’s girls tennis team went on the road and blanked Piqua 5-0 Thursday.

Hailey New won 6-1, 6-3 at first singles, Kathryn Saunders won 6-1, 6-2 at second singles and Naomi Riegel won 6-1, 6-0 at third singles.

At first doubles, Auanna Edens and Caroline Gallimore won 6-1, 6-0, and at second doubles, Sarah Gibson and Mara hecht won 6-0, 6-0.