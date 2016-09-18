Lady Jackets sweep in tri-match

Staff report

Sidney upped its record on the year t0 7-5 in high school volleyball action with a two-game sweep in a tri-match held Saturday at Sidney Middle School.

The Lady Jackets defeated Houston 25-19, 17-25, 27-25, and then beat Indian Lake 25-12, 25-22.

Amanda Thomas totaled 22 kills in the two matches, Celena Taborn had 19 and Grace Shell finished with nine. Taborn also totaled five blocks and Thomas four.

Carrie Nuss handed out 55 assists in the two matches.

Kiana Calvert led the defense with 18 digs and Nuss had 10, and Calvert, Alina Kindle and Emily Tolbert all had three aces.

The losses dropped Houston to 2-10 on the season.

Sidney will be back in action Tuesday when it hosts Fairborn. Houston is also back in action Tuesday at Russia in County play.

The Sidney junior varsity also finished 2-0 in the match, beating Houston 25-18, 25-16, and Lake 25-15, 27-25.

Payton Boshears had 13 aces in the two matches and Arielle Snider finished with nine kills and five blocks. Faith Bockrath had 20 assists.

Loramie 3, Marion 0

MARIA STEIN — Marion Local hadn’t lost since its opening match against Jackson Center, and was ranked No. 5 in the state in Division 4 going into Saturday’s home match with Fort Loramie.

But the sixth-ranked Lady Redskins swept the Lady Flyers 3-0 to raise their record on the season to 9-4 and drop Marion Local to 6-2, with the losses coming to the top two teams in the County standings.

The scores were 25-22, 25-18, 25-22.

“Very proud of the girls today, this was a total team effort and we kept our composure no matter what Marion did to us,” said Loramie coach John Rodgers.

Caleigh Barhorst had 12 kills and Sara Stang added eight for Loramie. Sophia Albers set them up with 26 assists.

Stang also led the defense with 14 digs and Taylor Ernst added 13.

Loramie is back in action Tuesday at Anna in County play.

Jackson Center 3, LCC 0

JACKSON CENTER — The top-ranked Jackson Center Lady Tigers continued to roll, beating Lima Central Catholic 3-0 in action at Jackson Center.

The scores were 25-7, 25-15, 25-9 and the win raised the defending state champions to 12-0 on the season heading into home games with Russia Thursday and Lehman on Saturday.

Camryn Hoehne had a good match, finishing with seven kills, nine assists and five ace serves for the Lady Tigers. Cassie Meyer had eight kills and nine digs, Alicia Kessler added six kills and Kamryn Elchert added 12 assists.

Lima Catholic won the junior varsity game 2-1.

New Bremen 3, Anna 0

NEW BREMEN — The Anna Lady Rockets were defeated in three sets Saturday by host New Bremen in non-league action.

The scores were 25-11, 25-21, 25-19.

The win put New Bremen, No. 8 in D-4 in the state rankings, at 9-3 on the year, while Anna dropped to even on the year at 6-6 with Fort Loramie coming to Anna on Tuesday.

Bremen’s outstanding outside hitter Paige Jones hammered down 32 kills in the match, and had a deadly serve as well, finishing with 10 aces. Freshman Macy Puthoff added three aces. Jones also led the team with seven digs, and Madison Pape finished with 39 assists.

For Anna, Krista Gehret had 10 kills, Kennedey Glover seven and Emma Meyer six. Lexi Wells finished with 23 assists and Carly Becker had 13 digs.

New Bremen makes the short trip to Minster on Tuesday.

New Bremen also won the junior varsity game in three sets.

Fairlawn 3, Waynesfield 0

WAYNESFIELD — Fairlawn evened its record on the year at 6-6 after its second straight win, this one a 3-0 verdict at Waynesfield Goshen Saturday.

The scores were 25-9, 25-18, 25-10.

Audrey Francis led the way for the Lady Jets with 23 kills and 13 digs. Chelsie Brautigam handed out 32 assists and had two ace serves, and Lauren Dudgeon finished with seven kills.

Jeanelee Branscum and Lauren Weinschenk both had 11 digs and two aces.

Sidney’s Amanda Thomas, right, spikes the ball towards Houston’s Allisen Foster, front, and Jenna Green during a match Saturday at Sidney Middle School. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SDN091916SidVolley.jpg Sidney’s Amanda Thomas, right, spikes the ball towards Houston’s Allisen Foster, front, and Jenna Green during a match Saturday at Sidney Middle School.