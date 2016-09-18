Versailles golfers finish 2nd

Staff report

CELINA — New Bremen was the top county/area finisher in the annual Jordan Moeller Invitational boys golf tournament held Saturday at the Mercer County Elks.

There were 15 teams in the meet, and Versailles took runner-up with a 349, 13 strokes behind St. Henry.

Minster was fifth, Russia sixth, Anna 10th, Botkins 11th, Marion Local 14th, New Knoxville 15th and New Bremen 17th.

Jordan Moeller Memorial Invitational

At Mercer County Elks (par 72)

Team Results: 1. St. Henry 336, 2. Versailles 349, 3. St. Marys 353, 4. Shawnee 356, 5. Minster 364, 6. Russia 373, 7. Coldwater 388, 8. Parkway 392, 9. Ft. Recovery 393, 10. Anna 397, 11. Botkins 401, 12. Greenvillle 404, 13. Van Wert 405, 14. Marion Local 408, 15. New Knoxville 433, 16. Celina 435, 17 New Bremen 465

Medalist: Rylee Deitsch, St. Henry, 80

Versailles: Cotner 81, Stonebreaker 88, Platfoot 89, Ruhenkamp 91

Minster: Stubbs 85, Blackman 89, Knack 93, Voisard 97

Botkins: Miller 82, Fisher 93, Opperman 110, Williamson 116

Marion Local: Fleck 87, Knapshaffer 103, D. Homan 107, Bohman 111

New Knoxville: Egbert 100, Newton 107, Those 111, Bartholomew 115

New Bremen: Hemmelgarn 103, Leichliter 108, Bergman 110, Thieman 144