Cavs fall to No. 4 Springs

Staff report

The Lehman boys soccer team stayed with No. 4-ranked Yellow Springs for a half, but came up short of an upset in a 3-1 loss in high school action Saturday at Lehman.

The loss left the Cavaliers at 4-4 on the season heading to Franklin-Monroe Tuesday to complete a suspended game that is in a 1-1 tie.

Lehman went up 1-0 at the half when Trey Kerrigan scored off an assist from Jake Emrick.

But Springs came back strong in the second half and got all three of its goals.

“I’ll take some of the blame on this one,” said Lehman head coach Tom Wiseman. “We switched to a more defensive-minded formation in the second half, and I think it may have gotten us off rhythm. We certainly made some critical miscues in the second half, but we proved that we are now ready to play with anybody in the Miami Valley. Yellow Springs’ coach remarked that we gave them probably one of their best contests this year.”

Calvary Chr. 7, Fairlawn 1

Fairlawn was outscored 6-1 by Calvary Christian in action Saturday.

Stephen Blanford had the Jets’ only goal, and Kaitlyn Morrison had the assist.

Anna 12, Lincolnview 0

LINCOLNVIEW — Anna continued along unbeaten in girls soccer action Saturday, routing host Lincolnview in Western Ohio Soccer League play 12-0.

The win puts the Lady Rockets at 9-0-0 on the season and 5-0-0 in the WOSL heading into a non-league game Tuesday at Miami East.

Adrienne Endsley and Taylor Kauffmann led the onslaught with three goals apiece for the Lady Rockets, and Rylie Edwards added two. Scoring single goals were Kelsie McKinney, Taylor Noll, Sarah Ham and Mackenzie Littlefield.

McKinney also had three assists. Getting one assist each were Edwards, Ashley Heitkamp, Breah Kuck, Noll, Amber Stewart, Savanna Hostetler, Littlefield, Abby Gaydosh and Savanna Manger.

Hostetler and Gaydosh combined for the shutout in goal.

Lehman’s Jacob Schmiesing, right, works to kick the ball past Fisher Lewis of Yellow Springs in boys soccer action at Lehman Saturday. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SDN091916LehBSoc.jpg Lehman’s Jacob Schmiesing, right, works to kick the ball past Fisher Lewis of Yellow Springs in boys soccer action at Lehman Saturday.