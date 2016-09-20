LHS golfers 2ndin conference meet

Staff report

HARROD — The Northweast Central Conference held its league tournament Tuesday at Colonial Golf Club in Harrod, and the Lehman Cavaliers finished in second place.

The Cavs shot a 342 to finish 14 strokes behind Lima Temple Christian.

Lehman was led by Tyler Lachey, who shot a 78 for the third-best score of the tournament. Cole Gilardi shot an 81, Ryan Schmidt 86 and Griffin West 07.

Final team standings — 1. Lima Temple Christian 328, 2. Lehman 342, 3. Ridgemont 391, 4. Waynesfield 398, 5. Riverside 399, 6. Upper Scioto Valley 400, 7. Lima Perry 443.

Jets win tri-match

Fairlawn won a tri-match over Anna and Marion Local in action at Shelby Oaks Tuesday.

The Jets shot as 163, Anna 169 and Marion 199.

Fairlawn was led by Mason Jones with a 38. Nathan Lessing added a 40, Jacob Caldwell 41 and Ben Brautigam 44.

Anna was led by medalist Zach Watren’s 36. Eli Kuck had a 41, Evan Bensman 45 and Mason Platfoot and Cole Maurer 47.

MONDAY

JC wins tri

Shelby Oaks was the scene for a three-team match of County squads, with Sidney, Lehman and Jackson Center playing Monday.

When it was over, only eight strokes separated the three, with Jackson Center shooting a 180, Lehman 185 and Sidney 188.

For Jackson, Bryce Sosby shot a 41, Colten Rose 43, Trent Platfoot 44 and Brady Wildermuth 52.

For Lehman, Tyler Lachey was the medalist with a 37, Ryan Schmidt had 46 and Cole Gilardi and Griffin West both shot 51.

Sidney was led by Kyle Noble’s 38. Jared Lindsey had 46, Ben Spangler 51 and Spencer Karn 53.

Loramie 157, Piqua 169

PIQUA — Fort Loramie traveled to Piqua to take on the Indians at Echo Hills, and won by 12 strokes.

Brad Gottemoeller shot a 36 and Shea Swick 38 for the Redskins. Eli Rosengarten had a 40 and Mitchell Puthoff 43.

Derek Jennings led Piqua with a 37.

Fairlawn first

Fairlawn won a tri-match over Newton and Troy Christian. The Jets had 165, Newton 177 and TC 203.

Mason Jones led the Jets with a 37, Kody Curtner shot a 41, Nathan Lessing 43 and Jacob Caldwell 44.

Versailles 158, NB 200

VERSAILLES — Versailles upped its Midwest Athletic Conference dual record to 7-1 with a 158-200 win over New Bremen Monday.

Nicholas Litten-Stonebraker shot a 36 for the Tigers to claim medalist honors, Kyle Cotner added a 38, and Connor Van Skyock, Isaac Ruhenkamp and Alex Groff all shot 42.

Minster 158, W-G 179

WAYNESFIELD — Minster defeated Waynesfield-Goshen in non-league action Monday.

Jordan Brackman as medalist with a 36, Ben Stubbs and Logan Lazier both shot 40 and Adam Knapke had a 42.

GIRLS

Versailles 177, Parkway 244

Versailles posted an easy win over Parkway in MAC girls golf action Monday at Stillwater.

The Lady Tigers, now 6-1 in the MAC, were led by Lauren Heitkamp, the medalist with a 41. Lauren Durham had a 42, Morgan Heitkamp 45 and Jorja Pothast 49.

Minster 187, Lincolnview 204

Minster defeated Lincolnview in non-league girls golf. Hannah Koenig of Minster was the medalist with a 43.