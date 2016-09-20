Loramie runners ranked No. 1 in D-3

Staff report

The Fort Loramie boys cross country team is the No. 1-ranked Division 3 team in Ohio, it was revealed recently in the lastest state rankings by the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches (OATCCC).

The Redskin runners justed edged out Maplewood for the top spot in the latest voting, with Loramie having 166 points and five first-place votes, to 164 points and also five first-place votes.

“While the boys are excited about the recognition of the state coaches, they also realize its mid-September and we will need to continue working to get faster if we want to improve on last year’s 5th place finish at the state meet,” said Fort Loramie coach Dennis Prenger.

In all, there are four County boys teams ranked in the top 21, with Anna No. 9, Russia No. 20 and Botkins tied for 21st. In addition, the Minster boys are No. 15 this week.

In the D-3 girls rankings, Minster is again on top by a healthy margin, with 180 points in the voting to 155 for runner-up McDonald. Minster got 12 first-place votes.

Russia is tied with St. Henry for the No. 12 spot this week.

In D-2 girls, Versailles is ranked 19th this week.

State D-3 cross

country rankings

BOYS — 1. FORT LORAMIE, 2. Maplewood, 3. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 4. Smithbville, 5. Carey, 6. Leesburg Fairfield, 7. Colonel Crawford, 8. McDonald, 9. ANNA, 10. Liberty Center, 11. Mapleton, 12. Fredericktown, 13. (tie) Caldwell, Mount Gilead, 15. Lincolnview, 16. MINSTER, 17. (tie) Sherwood Fairlawn, Gilmour Academy, 19. Seneca East, 20, Columbus Academy, 21. Xenia Christian, 22. RUSSIA, 23. (tie) BOTKINS, New London, 24. St. Henry, 25. Clark Montessori.

GIRLS — 1. MINSTER, 2. McDonald, 3. (tie) Gilmour Academy, Columbus Grove, 5. St. Thomas Aquinas, 6. Galion Northmoor, 7. Liberty Benton, 8. Hawken, 9. Burton Berkshire, 10, Pettisville, 11. West Liberty Salem, 12. Fredericktown, 13. (tie) RUSSIA, St. Henry, 15. Tuscarawas Valley, 16. Liberty Center, 17. Xenia Christian, 18. Mount Giliad, 19. Reedsville Eastern, 20, Holgate, 21. (tie) Huron, Covington, 23. Black River.

SOCCER

Lehman still No. 1

Lehman’s undefeated Lady Cavs remain the No. 1-ranked in the latest Miami Valley Coaches poll.

The Lady Cavs are 9-0-1 on the season and garnered 67 points in teh voting, nine more than runner-up Waynesville.

Anna, unbeaten on the year at 9-0-0, is the No. 7 -ranked team in D-3 this week.

In D-1, the Sidney girls, 6-1-1 going into a big game tonight at unbeaten Tipp City, is ranked seventh this week. Tipp is No. 2 in D-2.

In the boys ranking, Sidney is ranked No. 7 in D-1. The Jackets took a 7-2-0 record into Tuesday’s game at No. 3-ranked Troy.

Miami Valley Coaches

soccer rankings

BOYS

D-1 — 1. Beavercreek, 2. Springboro, 3. Troy, 4. Centerville, 5. Lebanon, 6. Fairmont, 7. SIDNEY, 8. Vandalia, 9. Miamisburg, 10. Northmont

D-2 — 1. Carroll, 2. Alter, 3. Tipp City, 4. Middletown Fenwick, 5. Chaminade, 6. Bellbrook, 7. Monroe, 8. Oakwood, 9. Eaton, 10 (tie) Kenton Ridge, Valley View.

D-3 — 1. Dayton Christian, 2, Troy Christian, 3. Franklin-Monroe, 4. Yellow Springs, 5. Bethel, 6. Miami Valley, 7. Newton, 8. Miami East, 9. Springfield Catholic, 10. West Liberty-Salem.

GIRLS

D-1 — 1. Springboro, 2. Beavercreek, 3. Lebanon, 4. Centerville, 5. Troy, 6. Miamisburg, 7. SIDNEY, 8. Vandalia, 9. Northmont, 10. Xenia.

D-2 — 1. Carroll, 2. Tipp City, 3. Alter, 4. Chaminade, 5. Bellbrook, 6. Monroe, 7. Middletown Fenwick, 8. Valley View, 9. Middletown Madison, 10. Springfield Shawnee.

D-3 — LEHMAN, 2. Waynesville, 3. West Liberty-Salem, 4. Preble Shawnee, 5. West Milton, 6. Springfield Catholic, 7, ANNA, 8. Miami East, 9. Bethel, 10. Dayton Christian.

State rankings

Girls D-3

— 1. Gilmour Academy, 2. Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 3. LEHMAN, 4. Doylestown Chippewa, 5. Zanesville Rosecrans, 6. Cincinnati Country Day, 7. Worthington Christian, 8. Youngstown Mooney, 9. Loudonville, 10. Lynchburg Clay.

FOOTBALL

AP state rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the second weekly Associated Press poll of 2016, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1, Cincinnati Colerain `4-0

2, Pickerington Central `4-0

3, Stow-Munroe Falls 4`-0

4, Huber Heights Wayne `3-0-1

5, Lakewood St. Edward `3-1

6, Massillon Jackson `4-0

7, Hilliard Bradley `4-0

8, Cincinnati Elder `3-1

9, Cleveland St. Ignatius `3-1

10, Pickerington North `4-0

DIVISION II

1, Avon `4-0

2, Warren G. Harding `4-0

3, Bedford `4-0

4, Uniontown Lake `4-0

5, Troy `4-0

6, Worthington Kilbourne `4-0

7, Holland Springfield `4-0

8, Cincinnati La Salle `2-2

9, Wooster `4-0

10, Cincinnati Turpin `4-0

DIVISION III

1, Columbus St. Francis DeSales `4-0

2, Toledo Central Catholic `4-0

3, Akron Hoban `3-1

4, Wapakoneta `4-0

5, Franklin `4-0

6, Alliance Marlington `4-0

7, Sandusky `4-0

8, Trotwood-Madison `3-1

9, St. Marys `4-0

10, Columbus Bexley `4-0

DIVISION IV

1, Steubenville `4-0

2, Johnstown-Monroe `4-0

3, Kettering Archbishop Alter `4-0

4, Perry `4-0

5, Jonathan Alder `4-0

6, Germantown Valley View `4-0

7, Shelby `4-0

8, Mantua Crestwood `4-0

9, Port Clinton `4-0

10, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney `3-1

DIVISION V

1, Coldwater `4-0

2, Wheelersburg `4-0

3, Cincinnati Hills Chr. Aca. `4-0

4, Milan Edison `4-0

5, Garrettsville Garfield `4-0

6, West Salem Northwestern `4-0

7, Sugarcreek Garaway `4-0

8, Swanton `4-0

9, Warrensville Heights `3-1

10, West Lafayette Ridgewood `4-0

DIVISION VI

1, Kirtland 4-0

2, Marion Local `3-1

3, Hamler Patrick Henry `4-0

4, Cleve. Cuyahoga Hts `4-0

5, Mechanicsburg `4-0

6, Beverly Fort Frye `4-0

7, Liberty Center `3-1

8, Bucyrus Wynford `4-0

9, Lisbon David Anderson (1) `4-0

10, Delphos Jefferson `3-1

DIVISION VII

1, Mogadore `4-0

2, Warren Kennedy `4-0

3, Covington `4-0

4, Norwalk St. Paul `4-0

5, Fort Recovery `3-1

6, Toronto `4-0

7, Convoy Crestview `4-0

8, Shadyside `4-0

9, Monroeville `4-0

10, Delphos St. John’s `3-1

COMPUTER RATINGS

DIVISION 5

Region 20 – 1. Coldwater (4-0) 8.325, 2. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (4-0) 7.875, 3. Richwood North Union (4-0) 6.15, 4. Anna (3-1) 5.425, 5. West Milton (3-1) 5.125, 6. Preble Shawnee (3-1) 4.775, 7. Versailles (2-2) 4.7, 8. Cin. Madeira (3-1) 4.35, 9. Roger Bacon (2-2) 4.275, 10. Greeneview (3-1) 3.95, 11. Brookville (2-2) 3.85, 12. Carlisle (2-2) 2.5.

DIVISION 6

Region 24 — tie-1. Williamsburg (3-1) 5.925, tie-1. Delphos Jefferson (3-1) 5.925, 3. Mechanicsburg (4-0) 5.725, 4. Marion Local (3-1) 5.35, 5. Cin. Purcell Marian (3-1) 4.625, 6. St. Henry (3-1) 4.5, 7. Allen East (3-1) 4.2, 8. Cin. Country Day (3-1) 3.9861, 9. Bethel (3-1) 3.95, tie-10. West Liberty-Salem (2-2) 3.725, tie-10. Riverdale (3-1) 3.725, 12. Bluffton (3-1) 3.575.

DIVISION 7

Region 28 — Region 28 – 1. Covington (4-0) 6.375, 2. Troy Christian (4-0) 5.925, 3. Springfield Cath. (4-0) 4.575, 4. Miami Valley Chr. Aca. (3-1) 4.15, 5. Fort Recovery (3-1) 3.6, 6. Cin. Gamble Montessori (3-1) 3.575, 7. Cin. Hillcrest (3-1) 2.975, 8. Riverside (3-1) 2.75, 9. Minster (2-2) 2.6, 10. Lehman (2-2) 2.475, 11. Ada (2-2) 2.225, 12. Lockland (1-3) 2.025