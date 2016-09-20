Lady Cavs blank FM

Staff report

Lehman High’s girls soccer team blanked Franklin Monroe 3-0 in girls soccer action Monday.

Ther Lady Cavs go to 8-0-1 on the year. FM is 4-2-0.

Grace Monnin, Molly Safreed and Ava Behr all had goal for Lehman and Monnin, Grace Olding and Carly Edwards had assists.

The shutout went to Camille Brown in goal.

The Lehman junior varsity beat Troy 2-0 on goals by Rylie McIver and Liz Gibson. They each assisted on the other’s goal.

The JV team is 7-0-0.

Botkins 7, Cory Rawson 1

Botkins went on the road and got a 7-1 win over Cory Rawson Monday.

Kaleb Hanby and Tanner Russell had three goals each and Micah Smock one.

Hanby had two assists and Joe Shuga and Smock one each.