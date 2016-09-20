Russia tops Houston for 6th win

Staff report

RUSSIA — The Russia Lady Raiders defeated Houston in County volleyball action Tuesday, 3-0, as the league began its second round of play.

The scores were 25-20, 25-13, 25-21.

The win put the Lady Raiders at 4-3 in the league and 7-7 overall. Houston drops to 0-7 and 2-10.

For Houston, Sarah Monnier finished with 11 kills and nine digs, Alyssa Kemp had 18 assists, Olivia Bowser had 11 digs, Hannah Bixler nine digs, and Jenna Green 12 digs.

The junior varsity game went to Russia 25-23, 25-20.

MONDAY

Fairlawn 3, Covington 0

Fairlawn won its third in a row on Monday, beating Covington 3-0 in a non-league game.

The scores were 25-14, 25-12, 25-16 and the win put the Lady Jets above the .500 mark at 7-6 going into Tuesday night’s action.

Audrey Francis led the Lady Jets with a double-double of 26 kills and 22 digs, and teammate Chelsie Brautigam handed out 35 assists to go with eight digs.

Jeanelee Branscum had 15 digs and two ace serves, Regan DeMotte had seven kills and six digs and Lauren Dudgeon had five kills and two solo blocks. Ashlyn Weigandt served three aces.

New Knoxville 3, Anna 1

NEW KNOXVILLE — New Knoxville sent the Anna Lady Rockets down to their third loss in a row Monday in non-league action at New Knoxville, 3-1.

Anna won the first game 25-15, but the Lady Rangers came back to win 25-17, 25-15, 25-18.

For the Lady Rangers, Shayna Bierlein had 12 kills and 14 digs, Kenzie Schroer had 28 assists, four kills, seven digs, three blocks and two ace serves, Ashlyn Miller had 19 digs and five kills, Tasia Lauth added four kills, and Jenna Schwieterman had four kills and also 19 digs.

For the Lady Rockets, Krista Gehret had 16 kills and Ashley Landis 13, with Lexi Wells handing out 37 assists.

Kennedey Glover had seven blocks in all, three of them solo, and Emma Meyer added two solo blocks.

Carly Becker with 14 and Rachel Shoemaker with 13 led the team in digs.

Anna won the junior varsity game 25-16, 13-25, 25-17.

Fort Recovery 3, Russia 0

RUSSIA — Russia dropped its second straight Monday night, losing at home to Fort Recovery 3-0.

The scores were 25-18, 25-23, 27-25, and the verdict left the Lady Raiders at 5-7 going into Tuesday’s action. Fort Recovery goes to 8-2.

Russia was led by Jenna Cordonnier with 16 assists, five digs and three blocks. Cameo Wilson had nine kills, Laurissa Poling eight kills and Chris Gaerke five kills and four blocks.

Katie Swartz with 15 and Whitney Pleiman with 14 led the defense in digs.

Riverside 3, Indian Lake 0

Riverside raised its record to 11-3 going into a key conference game Thursday at Lehman, with a 3-0 win over Indian Lake in non-league play Monday.

The scores were 26-24, 25-18, 25-14.

Shelby Giles had a triple-double, with 12 service points, 12 kills and 11 digs. She also added three aces.

Marissa Davis was outstanding at the net again, with 21 kills to go with 11 digs. Payton Manahan served three aces, Helena Faulder handed out 17 assists, and Kristin Davidson also had 11 digs.

Lake’s JV team won 25-12, 25-11.

Junior high

Jackson Center beat Riverside in both 7th and 8th grade action.

The 7th grade beat Riverside 25-9, 25-9. Alaina Heath had three aces for Riverside.

The 8th grade scores were 25-20, 25-16.