Lady Jackets’ win streak at 7

Staff report

The Sidney High Lady Jackets ran their winning streak to seven in a row Tuesday night by defeating Fairborn 3-0 in Greater Western Ohio Conference play at the high school.

The scores were 25-15, 25-13, 25-23, and irt gave the Lady Jackets a 4-4 GWOC mark and an 8-5 record overall.

Amanda Thomas and Celena Taborn led the offense, with Thomas finishing with eight kills and six blocks, and Taborn six kills and three blocks. Hope Collins and Ally Spangler had three kills apiece.

Kiana Calvert hurt Fairborn with her serving, finishing with six aces. Alina Kindle added two.

Carrie Nuss handed out 20 assists and Calvert led the defense with nine digs.

The Sidney junior varsity team also upped its record to 8-5 with a 25-9, 25-7 win over Fairborn.

Arielle Snider had six kills and two solo blocks, and Makali Gibson and Allie Herrick added four kills each. Faith Bockrath had four aces and Payton Boshears three. Bockrath also had 12 assists.

Sidney hosts Stebbins on Thursday.

Anna 3, Loramie 2

ANNA — Anna upset Fort Loramie in County play Tuesday, 3-2.

The scores were 25-12, 21-25, 25-20, 17-25, 15-12, and the verdict gave idle Jackson Center a two-game lead over the rest of the County in the standings.

Anna is 4-3 in the league and 7-7 overall, and Loramie is 5-2 and 9-5.

For the Lady Rockets, Ashley Landis had 13 kills, Kennedey Glover 12 and Krista Gehret 11, leading to 32 assists for Lexi Wells.

Carly Becker had 18 digs, Abby Counts 13 and Kelsey Meyer 10. Emma Meyer chipped in four solo blocks.

For Loramie, Caleigh Barhorst had 19 digs, Maeve Hilgefort 12 and Sara Stang 11. Sophia Albers had 43 assists.

Taylor Ernst led the defense with 18 digs, Stang had 14 and Barhorst finished with 12.

Stang had quite a night serving, finishing with nine aces.

“We just didn’t come out ready to play,” said Loramie coach John Rodgers. “Our effort late in the match was excellent but anytime you get into a fifth set its anybody’s match.”

The JV match went to Loramie 30-28, 25-20.

COUNTY STANDINGS — Jackson Center 6-0, 12-0; Fort Loramie 5-2, 9-5; Anna 4-3, 7-7; Fairlawn 4-3, 7-7; Russia 4-3, 6-7; Botkins 1-6, 4-8; Houston 0-7, 2-11.

Fairlawn 3, Botkins 1

BOTKINS — Fairlawn went on the road to Botkins and came home with a 3-1 victory in County play Tuesday.

The scores were 25-22, 26-25, 19-25, 25-20. The win put Fairlawn at 4-3 in the league and 8-6 overall. Botkins is 1-6 and 4-8.

Audrey Francis led at the net with 20 kills, and also had 31 digs and two aces for the Lady Jets.

Chelsie Brautigam had 29 assists and 15 digs, Jeanelee Branscum had 15 digs, Kennedee Gallimore added nine digs, Lauren Dudgeon finished with seven kills, and Regan DeMotte had five kills and three ace serves.

For the Lady Trojans, Sarah Bergman had an impressive game, finishing with 26 kills and 40 digs. Jenna Pitts had 23 assists and Casey Woodall had five blocks.

Botkins won the JV game 2-0.

Russia 3, Houston 0

RUSSIA — Russia went to 4-3 in the County and 6-7 overall with a 3-0 win over Houston on Tuesday.

The scores were 25-20, 25-9, 25-21.

Houston falls to 0-7 and 2-11.

Laurissa Poling had 13 kills and Claudia Counts added 11 for Russia. Jenna Cordonnier set them up with 28 assists, and also added nine digs.

Chris Gaerke and Rachel York added five kills apiece for the Lady Raiders, Whitney Pleiman had 20 digs and two ace serves, and Faith Magoto picked up nine digs.

For Houston, Sarah Monnier finished with 11 kills and nine digs, Alyssa Kemp had 18 assists, Olivia Bowser had 11 digs, Hannah Bixler nine digs, and Jenna Green 12 digs.

The junior varsity game went to Russia 25-23, 25-20.

New Knoxville 3, St. Henry 2

NEW KNOXVILLE — New Knoxville upset St. Henry in Midwest Athletic Conference play Tuesday, 3-2.

The scores were 25-13, 19-25, 25-22, 12-25, 15-10, and the win gave the Lady Rangers a 2-2 mark in the league and a 7-4 record overall.

St. Henry, ranked eighth in the state this week in Division 3, falls to 9-5 on the year.

The Lady Rangers were led by Kenzie Schroer, who had 22 assists and 17 digs, and Shayna Bierlein, who finished with 12 kills and 16 digs. Caitlin Lammers had six blocks, Ashlyn Miller had 10 digs and five kills, Jenna Schwieterman had 10 digs, and Faith Homan had 22 digs.

The Lady Rangers try for their second straight win over a state-ranked opponent when they play at No. 7 New Bremen Thursday.

St. Henry won the JV game 25-22, 15-25, 25-16.

New Bremen 3, Minster 0

MINSTER — New Bremen evened its MAC record at 2-2 and went to 10-3 overall with a 3-0 victory at Minster Tuesday.

The scores were 25-17, 25-14, 25-23. Minster drops to 1-3 in the MAC and 7-5 overall.

For Minster, Jordyn Heitbrink had seven kills and both Carly Barhorst and Paige Thobe added six.

Hayley Baumer had 20 assists, Paige Purdy had 18 digs and Rosie Westerbeck added 10.

For New Bremen, Paige Jones pounded out 34 kills to go over 400 for the season. She now has 408. She also had seven digs and five ace serves.

Madison Pape dished out 42 assists, Rachel Kremer had nine kills, Blake Snider added seven digs and Macy Puthoff had three ace serves

Junior high

Riverside’s 8th grade beat Waynesfield 25-16, 25-11.

Sierra Snow had five aces and 13 service points, Allison Knight had three aces and 11 points, and Lauryn Sanford had three aces and six assists.

The 7th grade lost in three. Olivia Perk had five aces, Jenna Woods three kills and two aces, and Alaina Heath two aces.

Russia’s Laurissa Poling spikes the ball as Houston’s Sara Monnier, far left, and Allisen Foster defend in action at Russia Tuesday. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SDN092216RussVolley2.jpg Russia’s Laurissa Poling spikes the ball as Houston’s Sara Monnier, far left, and Allisen Foster defend in action at Russia Tuesday.