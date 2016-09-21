Minster holds cross country meet

Staff report

MINSTER — Minster hosted four other schools in the Minster Classic cross country meet Tuesday, and both Wildcat teams finished first.

The Minster boys had 31, Sidney 37, Marion Local 77, Coldwater 95 and Lehman 128.

Andrew Broering of Minster won the race in 17:50.66, with Sidney’s Gavin Bockrath close behind in 17:56.24.

Sidney had three of the top five runners, with Ian Bowman placing fourth in 17:59.78 and Eli Straman fifth in 18:04.73.

Patrick McClain was 12th and Ian Bonifas 14th to round out Sidney’s top five.

After Broering, Minster had four runners cross in order from sixth to ninth place. Carter Pohl was sixth in 18:07.37, Luke Barga seventh in 18:09.51, Ryan Cavanaugh eighth in 18:27.13, and Jon Albers ninth in 18:36.69.

Marion Local’s Austin Kremer was 10th in 18:41.99.

Girls

The No. 1-ranked Minster girls had seven of the top 10 finishers in winning with 17 points. Marion was second with 58 and Coldwater third with 64.

Morgan Pohl of Minster was first in 19:53.45, less than a second in front of runner-up Emma Watcke, 19:54.42. Kaitlynn Albers was third in 20:35.08.

Marion’s Kelsey Broerman was fourth in 20:51.01 and Lehman’s Alanna O’Leary was fifth in 20:54.35.

Minster’s Gwen Meiring was sixth in 20:54.88, then came Sidney freshman Ana Adams in seventh in 20:57.15.

Cassie Francis of Minster was eighth in 20:59.82, Lilly Hirschfeld was ninth in 21:04.87, and Mackenzie Bohman was 10th in 21:19.19.

Madeline Magoto and Grace Butler, both of Minster, were 11th and 12th, respectively, and Lehman’s Maria Schmiesing placed 13th.

Junior high

In the junior high boys race, Minster won with 35, just four better than Fort Loramie. Marion had 75.

Fort Loramie seventh grader Colin Gasson was first across the finish line in 11:53.46. Teammates Evan Eilerman and Colten Gasson were third and fourth, in 12:22.55 and 12:22.77, respectively.

After that came five straight Minster runners, Alex Westerheide fifth in 12:52.8, Blake Wagner sixth in 13:00.78, Brock Schulte seventh in 13:06.71, Nick Clune eighth in 13:26.4, and Matthew Droesch ninth in 13:28.24. Marion’s Austin Gariety rounded out the top 10 in 13:33.32.

The junior high girls competition was won by Fort Loramie with 30. Minster had 38, Coldwater 62, Marion 121, and Lehman 143.

Minster had the top two, with Kate Larger first in 12:44.75, and Janea Hoying second in 12:48.93.

Corynn Heitkamp of Fort Loramie was third in 12:54.94, and after Minster’s Mason Pohl in fourth in 12:59.97, came three straight Loramie runners, including Danielle Eilerman in fifth in 13:04.55, Kaitlyn Grillot sixth in 13:13.7, and Caitlyn Gasson seventh in 13:30.14.

After a Coldwater runner in eighth came Olivia Borchers of Loramie in ninth in 13:39.22.

SHS runners first

Sidney’s junior high teams were not at Minster because of a meet in Wapakoneta. And both Junior Jacket teams were victorious in the Wapakoneta Invitational.

The boys were led by Braden Guinter, who was first overall, and Aidan Tangeman, who finished third. They were joined by Ian Watterson, Micah Wellman and Grant Hoying.

The girls also won and were led by Montana Stephens, who was third overall, and Jadah McMillen, who placed fifth.

They were joined by Nicole Siegel, Elora Dodds and Maya Thompson.