Versailles loses first

VERSAILLES — The Versailles boys suffered their first loss of the season Thursday, falling at home 79-70 to Dayton Dunbar in high school boys basketball action.

The Tigers gave up 30 points in the opening quarter and never recovered in dropping to 5-1 on the season heading into a game at home on Wednesday against Anna.

Justin Ahrens led the Tigers with 26 points, and A.J. Ahrens added 13.

Dunbar (79) — Storm 20, Jackson 6, Scates 6, Baker 33, McConnell 14

Versailles (70) — Knapke 7, McEldowney 6, Wendel 10, J. Ahrens 26, Custenborder 8, A.J. Ahrens 13.

Score by quarters:

Dunbar`30`52`70`79

Versailles`18`38`58`70

Three-pointers: Dunbar 14 (Baker 6, Storm 6, McConnel 2); Versailles 7 (J. Ahrens 3, Wendel 2, Knapke, A.J. Ahrens).

Records: Versailles 5-1.