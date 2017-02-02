Gold sets SHS record with 298

Staff report

TROY — With the way they’ve been performing this season, it’s hard for anyone to upstage the Sidney High boys bowling team.

But a member of the Sidney girls team did just that Thursday when the two teams traveled to Troy to face the Trojans in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North play.

Sidney’s Heather Gold set a new single-game school record when she bowled a 298 in her second game against Troy. It came after a first-game score of 214 to give her an impressive 512 series.

“The day belonged to Heather,” said Sidney coach Trent Knoop. “She started off with a 214 in her first game, then she got locked in in the second game and put together 11 straight strikes. She left two pins on her last ball for her 298.

“In the last few matches, Heather has been rolling the ball extremely well. I think she was trying too hard in the first part of the season, but she is letting the game come to her now, and she is on a roll.”

Teammate Jenna Beatty finished with a 413 series on games of 198 and 215.

Sidney finished with a good score of 2056, but it wasn’t enough against the North-leading Lady Trojans, who shot a 2288.

The loss left the Lady Jackets at 8-4 in the North and in third spot. Overall, they are now 8-7 and are back in action Monday at Bel-Mar Lanes against Piqua in North action.

Sidney had a 1663 in regular games and a 393 in baker on games of 210 and 183. The baker score was 42 pins better than Troy, but the Lady Trojans had a 1937 in regular games.

American North girls standings — 1. Troy 11-1, 13-1; 2. Vandalia 9-2, 10-2; 3. SIDNEY 8-4, 8-7; 4. Piqua 4-8, 5-9; 5. Greenville 3-8, 3-8; 6. Tipp City w2-10, 2-13.

Boys

Meanwhile, the Sidney boys team continued along unbeaten on the year in dual matches with a win over Troy, 2410 to 2280.

The Jackets are now 12-0 in the American North and 15-0 overall heading into the home match with Piqua on Monday.

“We had a good day on the lanes,” said Knoop. “We had good chemistry, and for the most part, everyone rolled the ball well.”

Austin Simon led Sidney’s scoring with a 487 that included an excellent 279 in his first game. He followed that up with a 208.

Josh Abbott and Sean Martin tied for second-best for the Jackets with 255s, but they went about it in different ways. Abbott had games of 214 and 208. Martin started off with a 167, then came back with a 255 game.

Matt Elliot had a 378 on games of 170 and 175, and Damion Phillis had a 345 on games of 170 and 175.

Sidney had 2054 in regular games and 356 in baker on games of 164 and 192. Troy had a 402 in baker but couldn’t overcome Sidney’s 176-pin lead after the regular games.

American North boys standings — 1. SIDNEY 12-0, 15-0; 2. Vandalia 10-1, 11-1; 3. Troy 8-4, 9-5; 4. Tipp City 6-6, 7-8; 5. Piqua 4-8, 5-9; 6. Greenville 2-9, 2-9.

Strings together 11 straight strikes