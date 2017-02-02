JC girls stay in first

Staff report

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie trailed Houston 25-20 at the half, but the final two periods saw a complete turnaround.

The Lady Redskins outscored Houston 41-11 to pull away to a 61-36 victory in County play.

Fort Loramie is now 8-2 in the league and 13-5 overall and plays a huge game Saturday at Jackson Center, which is one game ahead of Loramie and Russia in the league standings.

Houston drops to 3-8 and 7-13 and is at Mississinawa Monday.

Houston shot an amazing 67 percent from the field in building up a five-point halftime lead.

Reyan Frey scored 14 points, Taylor Ratermann 13 and Abby Holthaus 11 for the Lady Redskins.

Rebekah New had 12 to lead Houston.

Houston (36) — Ely 3, J. Monnier 7, Riesenbeck 3, S. Monnier 9, Jarrett 2, New 13.

Loramie (61) — Frey 14, Gephart 8, Luebke 2, Barga 2, Stang 6, Ratermann 13, Meyer 3, Raterman 2, Holthaus 11.

Score by quarters:

Loramie`14`20`40`61

Houston`14`25`32`36

Three-pointers: Loramie 6 (Frey 2, Gephart 2, Ratermann, Meyer); Houston 4 (New 3, Ely).

Records: Loramie 13-5, Houston 7-13.

Reserve score: Loramie 45, Houston 44, OT.

——

JC 58, Fairlawn 13

Jackson Center traveled to Fairlawn and won 58-13 to remain atop the County standings Thursday.

Jackson is now 9-1 in the league and 14-3 overall and has a big game coming up Saturday at home against second place Fort Loramie.

Fairlawn is 0-18 and is at Russia Saturday.

Cassie Meyer had 11 and Alicia Kessler 10 for the Lady Tigers.

Jackson (58) — Reese 1, Davis 3, Sosby 6, Hickey 8, Elchert 6, Meyer 11, Hoehne 5, Winner 4, Clark 8, Kessler 10, Ware 2.

Fairlawn (13) — Pierce 3, Morrison 3, Spicer 2, Hueleksmp 3, Rufus 2.

Score by quarters:

Jackson`17`34`52`58

Fairlawn`1`6`8`13

Three-pointers: JC 3 (Davis, Elchert, meyer); Fairlawn 2 (Pierce, Morrison).

Records: JC 14-3, Fairlawn 0-18.

——

Versailles 43, New Knoxville 32

VERSAILLES — The state-ranked Versailles Lady Tigers had their hands full with New Knoxville for the first half, but pulled away in the second to post a 43-32 victory over the Lady Rangers in Midwest Athletic Conference play.

Versailles goes to 7-1 in the league and 16-3 overall and hosts unbeaten Tri-Village on Monday.

New Knoxville is now 2-5 and 8-11 and is at Anna Tuesday.

Kenzie Schroer had 11 points and Ashlyn Miller nine for Knoxville.

Knoxville (32) — Schroer 11, Miller 9, Schwieterman 8, Scott, Jurosic 2.

Versailles (43) — McEldowney 6, Watren 3, Blakeley 8, K. Ording 4, Schmitmeyer 4, E. Ording 4, D. Winner 8, Marshal 2, L. Winner 4.

Score by quarters:

Knoxville`7`16`19`32

Versailles`17`21`31`43

Three-pointers: NK 2 (Schroer, Miller); Versailles 3 (Blakeley 2, Watren).

Records: Versailles 16-3, NK 8-11.

——

USV 62, Riverside 27

MCGUFFEY — Riverside fell behind by 20 at the half and went on to lose 62-27 to Upper Scioto Valley in Northwest Central Conference play Thursday.

The loss leaves the Lady Pirates at 0-6 in the league and 3-16 overall with Triad coming to Riverside on Monday.

Marissa Davis led Riverside with 10. Shelby Giles had eight rebounds and four assists.

Riverside (27) — Smith 6, Jones 2, Davis 10, Giles 7, Kreglow 2.

Upper Scioto (62) — Miller 10, Spradlin 16, Holbrook 6, Conell 11, Patton 15, Howard 2, Hunsaker 2.

Score by quarters:

Riverside`6`13`23`27

Upper Scioto`15`33`49`62

Three-pointers: USV 3 (Hurley 2, Patton); Riverside 0.

Records: Riverside 3-16, USV 14-3.

Jackson Center’s Kennadie Reese pressures Fairlawn’s Madison Pierce in county girls basketball action at Fairlawn Thursday night. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_2-JC-FAIR-G.jpg Jackson Center’s Kennadie Reese pressures Fairlawn’s Madison Pierce in county girls basketball action at Fairlawn Thursday night.

Defeat Houstonin County play