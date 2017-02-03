Botkins girls upset Russia

Staff report

BOTKINS — Botkins dealt Russia a major blow in the Lady Raiders’ quest to get a piece of the County girls basketball title Thursday, upsetting them 55-51 in action at Botkins.

Russia went into the game tied with Fort Loramie for second place in the County standings at 7-2, but is now two games behind league-leading Jackson Center with two to play. The Lady Raiders now need Fort Loramie to upset Jackson Center today to have a chance.

They are now 3-3 in the County and 15-5 overall after their third loss in the last five games. They host Fairlawn today.

Botkins had lost four of six coming into the game and snapped a two-game losing streak. The Lady Trojans are now 6-5 in the league and 13-6 on the season heading into their final league game of the season today at Anna.

Russia jumped out to an 11-7 lead after one quarter, but Botkins pulled to within one at the half at 23-22, and took a one-point lead after three quarters at 38-37.

In the final period, Paige Lane took over for the Lady Trojans, hitting a pair of three-pointers and scoring nine of her 15 points.

Sarah Bergman led the Lady Trojans with 19, and both her and Lane were 4-for-5 from the line. Bergman also pulled down a dozen rebounds for a double-double.

Laurissa Poling had 18 and Tiffany Hatcher 17 for the Lady Raiders, Hatcher hitting three three-pointers. Poling was 4-for-4 from the line.

Russia (51) — Cordonnier 4, Poling 18, Hatcher 17, Wilson 6, Pleiman 2, Herron 4.

Botkins (55) — Pitts 3, Jones 2, T. Greve 5, Bergman 19, Lane 15, Woodall 7, Homan 4.

Score by quarters:

Russia`11`23`37`51

Botkins`7`22`38`55

Three-pointers: Botkins 6 (Lane 3, Bergman, Greve, Pitts); Russia 4 (Hatcher 3, Herron).

Records: Russia 15-5, Botkins 13-6.

County standings

`League`Overall

`W-L`W-L

Jackson Ctr.`9-1`14-3

Loramie`8-2`13-5

Russia`7-3`15-5

Botkins`6-5`13-6

Anna`3-7`8-10

Houston`3-8`7-13

Fairlawn`0-10`0-18

Today’s games

Botkins at Anna

Fairlawn at Russia

Loramie at Jackson Center

——

Ridgemont 58, Lehman 52

RIDGEWAY — The Lehman girls saw what a difference the three-point field goal can make Thursday night when they lost 58-52 to a good Ridgemont team on the road in Northwest Central Conference play.

The Lady Cavs actually had one more field goal than Ridgemont, but that didn’t overcome the advantage from beyond the arc.

Ridgemont had six three pointers and Lehman none, and six points proved to be the margin of victory in a game that left Lehman at 8-10 on the year and pushed Ridgemont to 15-6.

Lehman attempted just two three-pointers the entire night, compared to 16 for Ridgemont.

Lehman is back in action at Arcanum today.

Three Lehman players scored in double figures, led by Alanna O’Leary with 18. Grace Monnin added 12 and Hannah Fogt finished with 11. Fogt also had nine rebounds, and Monnin eight rebounds and five steals.

Lehman (52) — Monnin 12, O’Leary 18, Olding 2, Schutt 2, Edwards 3, McFarland 2, Fogt 11, R. McIver 2.

Ridgemont (58) — Rader 2, McGrath 2, Richardson 9, Howland 23, Cromer 6, Jenkins 7, Jordan 6, McKee 3.

Score by quarters:

Lehman`14`18`34`52

Ridgemont`17`21`36`58

Three-pointers: Lehman 0, Ridgemont 6 (Richardson 3, Jenkins, Jordan, McKee)

Records: Lehman 8-10, Ridgemont 15-6.

——

Minster 46, Marion Local 32

MARIA STEIN — Minster moved closer to the Midwest Athletic Conference championship Thursday night with a good road win, 46-32 over backyard rival Marion Local.

The win put Minster at 7-0 in the league and kept the Lady Wildcats one game ahead of Versailles at Fort Recovery. Minster, 16-1 overall, has league games remaining with New Bremen on the road and Fort Recovery at home.

Before that, however, Minster has a big game today at Arlington. In the latest Division 4 state rankings, Minster is No. 3 and Arlington No. 6.

Marion Local goes to 3-4 and 9-9 and hosts Lima Bath Tuesday.

Minster forced the Lady Flyers into numerous turnovers and converted them into buckets to grab the early lead at 14-6 after one quarter. It was 28-13 at the half.

Rosie Westerbeck had half of her 12 points in the first quarter, and both Lindsay Roetgerman and Taylor Kogge added 10 points apiece.

Sarah Fesenmyer had 12 to lead the Lady Flyers.

Minster (46) — Fischer 2, Roetgerman 10, Westerbeck 12, Borgerding 2, Thien 2, Kogge 10, Prenger 8.

Marion Local (32) — Bertke 2, Rethman 8, Evers 4, Griesdorn 6, Fesenmyer 12.

Score by quarters:

Minster`14`28`36`46

Marion`6`13`20`32

Three-pointers: Minster 0, ML 3 (Fesenmyer 2, Rethman).

Records: Minster 16-1, ML 9-9.

MAC standings

`League`All

`W-L`W-L

Minster`7-0`16-1

Versailles`7-1`16-3

Ft. Recovery`6-1`14-1

Coldwater`6-2`15-3

Marion Local`3-3`9-9

Delphos St. John’s`2-5`10-9

New Knoxville`2-5`8-11

St. Henry`2-5`8-11

New Bremen`1-6`8-11

Parkway`0-7`3-14

——

Coldwater 60, Bremen 37

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Lady Cardinals lost at home in MAC play to Coldwater Thursday, 60-37.

Bremen is now 1-6 in the MAC and 8-11 overall and hosts Spencerville Tuesday.

Courtney Diller of Coldwater had five threes and two of them came in the first quarter to stake the Lady Cavs to a 16-11 lead. Bremen couldn’t recover.

Jane Homan had 12 to lead Bremen.

Coldwater (60) — Harlamert 11, Diller 21, Welsch 4, Dues 2, Schoenherr 4, Gilliland 10, Alig 9.

New Bremen (37) — Puthoff 7, Cordonnier 2, Thieman 4, Smith 2, Naylor 2, Brown 5, Bergman 3, Homan 12.

Score by quarters:

Coldwater`16`31`45`60

New Bremen`11`16`27`37

Three-pointers: NB 2 (Brown, Thieman); Coldwater 7 (Diller 5, Harlamert 2).

Records: New Bremen 8-11, Coldwater 15-3.