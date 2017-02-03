Minster graduateHeckman sets PVrecord at WSU

Staff report

Minster High School graduate Maria Heckman put her name in the record books at Wright State University last weekend when she won the pole vault at the Cedarville Invitational.

Heckman cleared 3.66 meters, or an even 12 feet, to not only win the event but also set a new school record at Wright State.

She was a two-time state qualifier in the pole vault at Minster, placing second in the 2015 state meet and third in the 2014 meet.

She is a sophomore at WSU.

Eric Huber, Anna — Huber had an excellent week in women’s basketball at Ursuline in northeast Ohio. She had 12 points and three assists and was 5-for-5 from the line in a three-point win over Malone, and had 22 points, was 8-for-11 from the field and 5-for-7 from beyond the arc in a win over Trevecca Nazarene.

Sylvia Hudson, Sidney — Hudson continued her outstanding play in her freshman season at Urbana University with two more strong games this week. She had 11 points and six rebounds in a win over West Virginia Wesleyan, and a big double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds against Charleston. In the two games, she was 17-for-20 from the field, 85 percent.

Ryan Bruns, Marion Local — Bruns had an impressive week in men’s basketball at Ohio Northern, finishing with double-doubles in both games played by the Polar Bears. Against Capital in a four-point win, he had 14 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and three assists. He followed that with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and was 9-for-15 from the field in a win over Baldwin-Wallace. He is averaging 12.4 points and a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game.

Trey Elchert, Jackson Center — Elchert had a solid week in men’s basketball at Bluffton. He had eight points, six assists and five rebounds against Rose-Hulman, nine points, eight rebounds and was 6-for-6 from the line against Franklin, and capped it off with 16 points and eight assists against Manchester.

Darian Rose, Fort Loramie — Rose had a solid week in women’s basketball at Ohio Dominican. She had 13 points and six rebounds in a two-point win over Hillsdale, 13 points and three steals against Lake Erie, and eight points and three assists against Ashland.

Erin Metz, Jackson Center — Metz was named to the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference All-Academic team for the 2016 fall season. Metz was a member of the volleyball team at Edison State in Piqua and carried a perfect 4.0 grade point average during the fall.

To qualify, a student-athlete must have completed at least 12 credit hours with a 3.30 GPA in the fall semester.

Allie Watkins, Fairlawn — Watkins was also a member of the volleyball team at Edison State, and was also named to the OCCAC All-Academic team for the fall, also with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Courtney Esser, Anna — Esser has been named to the OCCAC All-Academic Team for the winter semester. She is a member of the Edison State women’s basketball team and has a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Lauren Monnin, Versailles — Also a member of the women’s basketball team at Edison State, Monnin has a 3.5 GPA this semester, earning her OCCAC All-Academic honors.

Emily Harman, Versailles — Harman plays on the women’s basketball team at Wilmington College, and she had 10 points and was 4-for-5 from the field in a four-point win over Muskingum this week.

Lindsey Roetgerman, Minster — Roetgerman had a good week both on and off the floor for Sinclair Community College. For starters, she was named to the OCCAC All-Academic team for the winter semester, thanks to a 3.54 GPA. And on the basketball court, she had an outstanding game against Columbus State, scoring 23 points and also finishing with six rebounds, three steals and three blocks. She was 5-for-10 from three-point range and 9-for-15 from the field in all.

Isaac Kuntz, New Knoxville — Kuntz runs indoor track at Heidelberg, and in the Defiance Invitational last weekend, he helped his team to the championship by winning the 3000 meters in 9:20.8.

Emily Borchers, Russia — Borchers runs indoor track at Dayton, and she took fourth in the 1000 meters in a personal-record 3:09.04 in the Findlay Classic last weekend.

Carson Manger, New Bremen — Manger had a couple of good games for Lake Superior State in men’s basketball this week. He had 12 points and seven rebounds in a loss to Wayne State, and on Thursday night had 12 points and six rebounds in a two-point win over Northern Michigan. He’s averaging 11.6 per game.

Derek Collins, Minster — Collins is running indoor track at Findlay, and last weekend in the Findlay Classic, he won the 400-meter dash in 50.49.

Haley Horstman, New Knoxville — Horstman had 10 points and three assists for Findlay to help her team defeat Walsh in overtime this week.

Christy Puthoff, Versailles — Puthoff had an excellent week in women’s basketball at Findlay. She had nine points and seven rebounds in a loss to unbeaten and No. 1-ranked (D-2) Ashland, and 18 points and seven rebounds in an overtime win over Walsh.

