2000th point

Staff report

Fairlawn senior standout Nathan Lessing scored the 2,000th point of his career Friday night, and led a furious fourth-quarter comeback to give the Fairlawn Jets a key 53-44 victory over Jackson Center in County boys basketball action at Fairlawn.

Lessing finished with 28 and that gave him 2,016 points in his career. He is the only player in Shelby County history to reach 2,000 points.

The Jets trailed Jackson Center nearly the entire way, including by eight in the early stages of the final period. But a couple of steals and layups by the Jets, one by Lessing and one by Keshon Johnson, gave them a lead they would not relinquish.

The win puts the Jets at 8-2 in the County and a county-best 15-2 overall with Waynesfield coming to town tonight.

Jackson is 4-6 and 10-6 and is at Minster tonight.

It was a shootout between Lessing and Jackson star Brady Wildermuth, who finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Tigers.

Jackson Center (44) — Platfoot 4, Booser 1, Sosby 5, Wildermuth 25, Winner 4, Heitkamp 4.

Fairlawn (53) — Lessing 28, N. Brautigam 6, Johnson 5, Hickman 9, D. Brautigam 2, Blanford 3.

Score by quarters:

Jackson`11`22`35`44

Fairlawn`8`14`28`53

Three-pointers: JC 3 (Platfoot, Sosby, Wildermuth); Fairlawn 4 (Lessing 2, Johnson, Hickman).

Records: Fairlawn 15-2, JC 10-6.

Reserve score: JC 38, Fairlawn 29.

——

Sidney 87, Troy 70

Sidney got back on track Friday with an 87-70 rout of visiting Troy in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North play.

The Jackets go to 11-1 in the North and that clinches at least a share of the division championship. Overall, they are 14-4 and play at St. Marys tonight.

The Jackets jumped to a 5-0 lead and pulled out to a 26-11 lead early in the second quarter.

But the Trojans pulled within 29-21 before Jace Conrad hit a big three-pointer. The Jackets then outscored the Trojans 10-2 the remainder of the half to open up a 42-25 bulge at the break.

Troy came out of the locker room and scored the first five before Isaiah Bowser hit a three for the Jackets to stop the bleeding. The Jackets then scored 11 of the next 14 to go up 56-33.

Sophomore Andre Gordon poured in 31 to lead the Yellow Jackets. Ratez Roberts added 13.

Troy (70) — Reichelderfer 15, Larger 6, Kennal 13, Kotwica 12, McClurg 17, Taylor 5, Pfeiffer 2.

Sidney (87) — Bowser 6, Stockton 4, Conrad 9, Lee 1, Roberts 13, An. Gordon 31, Rogers 8, Hudgins 9, Heins 6.

Score by quarters:

Troy`8`25`40`70

Sidney`18`42`60`87

Three-pointers: Sidney 11 (Hudgins 3, Heins 2, Conrad 2, Gordon 2, Bowser, Roberts); Troy 7 (McClurg 3, Kotwica 2, Taylor, Larger).

Records: Sidney 14-4, Troy 5-12.

Reserve score: Sidney 55, Troy 44.

Freshman score: Sidney 64, Troy 57.

——

Lehman 70, LTC 62

LIMA — Lehman went on the road and came away with a good win, beating Lima Temple Christian in Northwest Central Conference play Friday night, 70-62.

The win puts the Cavs at 3-3 in the league and 7-10 overall heading to Bradford tonight.

The Cavs gave up 18 points in the opening quarter and were down by three but held Temple to just 22 points in the middle two periods.

At the same time, the Cavs were putting in 38, including 25 in a huge third quarter, to take control.

Kam Lee had five three-pointers in the game and scored 14 points in the third quarter to lead the Cavs’ pullaway. He went on to finish with 26 points.

Dylan Arnold added 16.

Lehman (70) — Gilardi 7, Magoteaux 4, Sargent 4, Rourke 2, Rodgers 9, Arnold 16, Lee 26.

Lima Temple (62) — Hohlbein 15, Williams 2, Howell 8, Bowman 21, DJ Clay 2, allahan 14.

Score by quarters:

Lehman`15`28`53`70

Temple`18`27`40`62

Three-pointers: Lehman 5 (Lee 5); Temple 8 (Bowman 4, Howell 2, Hohlbein 2).

Records: Lehman 7-10, Lima Temple 8-8.

——

Loramie 50, Houston 19

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie’s defense was too much for Houston in a 50-19 County verdict Friday.

The Redskins are 8-2 in the league now and 14-3 overall with a trip to Marion Local set tonight. Houston is 1-10 and 1-16 and is at Ansonia tonight.

Loramie led 9-5 after a quarter, then outscored the Wildcats 17-0 in the second period.

Dillon Braun had 12 for Loramie.

Houston (19) — Leist 2, Shoemaker 2, Freistuhler 2, Ludwig 3, Arnold 7, Bryant 3.

Loramie (50) — Brandewie 4, Berning 7, Braun 12, Rosengarten 3, Pleiman 2, Raterman 9, A. Siegel 2, T. Siegel 7, Seger 2, M. Berning 2.

Score by quarters:

Houston`5`5`9`19

Loramie`9`26`37`50

Three-pointers: Houston 3 (Ludwig, Arnold, Byant); Loramie 5 (Braun 2, Raterman 2, Rosengarten).

Records: Loramie 14-3, Houston 1-16.

——

Russia 77, Botkins 33

BOTKINS — Russia had its way with the Botkins Trojans Friday, rolling to a 77-33 win in County play.

Russia is now 9-1 in the league and 14-4 overall and hosts Fairlawn Friday. Botkins is 1-10 and 6-12 and is at New Bremen tonight.

Russia had more points at the half than the Trojans did for the game for a total dominance.

Drew Poling had 13, Drew Sherman 12, Cole Tebbe and Daniel Kearns 11 each and Ethan Monnier 10 for Russia.

Luke Bergman had 22 of Botkins’ 33 points.

Russia (77) — Cordeonnier 1, Sherman 12, Cook 7, Monnier 10, Poling 13, Cohee 4, Tebbe 11, Dapore 8, Kearns 11.

Botkins (33) — Heuker 4, Opperman 23, L. Bergman 22, A. Bergman 3, Butcher 2.

Score by quarters:

Russia`18`37`64`77

Botkins`13`20`29`33

Three-pointers: Botkins 3 (L. Bergman 3); Russia 8 (Sherman 3, Monnier 2, Dapore 2, Cook).

Records: Russia 14-4, botkins 6-12.

Sidney’s Josiah Hudgins gets pressured by Troy’s Zach Reichelderfer, left, and Keenan Kinnel at Sidney. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SDN020417SidBbballLG.jpg Sidney’s Josiah Hudgins gets pressured by Troy’s Zach Reichelderfer, left, and Keenan Kinnel at Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Gavin Booser looks to pass over Fairlawn’s Keshon Johnson, right, and Fairlawn’s Kody Kurtner. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SDN020417FairBbballTA.jpg Jackson Center’s Gavin Booser looks to pass over Fairlawn’s Keshon Johnson, right, and Fairlawn’s Kody Kurtner. Todd B. Acker | Sidney Daily News