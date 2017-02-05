JC, Minstergirls top seededfor sectionals

Staff report
Pairings for the upcoming girls sectional basketball tournaments have been announced, the result of the draws being held Sunday.
Sidney Division 4
Four County teams took the top seeds for the Sidney D-4 Sectional, which will get underway on Feb. 18 at Sidney High School.
County champion Jackson Center is the No. 1 seed, Russia is second, Fort Loramie third and Botkins fourth.
Following are the pairings
Feb. 18
Botkins (14-6) vs. Houston (7-13), 11 a.m.
Jackson Center (15-3) vs. Fairlawn (0-17), 12:30
Fort Loramie (13-6) vs. Riverside (3-16), 2 p.m.
Lehman (8-11) vs. Russia (16-5), 3:30
Feb. 21
Botkins-Houston winner vs. Troy Christian (14-5), 6 p.m.
JC-Fairlawn winner vs. Mississinawa (1-19), 7:30
Feb. 22
Loramie-Riverside winner vs. Ansonia (9-10), 6 p.m.
Lehman-Russia winner vs. Mechanicsburg (11-8), 7:30
Finals — Feb. 25 at noon and 1:30
Wapakoneta D-4
Minster is the No. 1 seed for the sectional at Wapakoneta, with Upper Scioto Valley second. Marion Local was third and New Bremen fourth.
Following are the pairings:
Feb. 21
Upper bracket
At Allen East
Upper Scioto vs. Lima Perry, 7:15
Feb. 22
At Allen East
Lincolnview vs. New Knoxville, 6:15
Spencerville vs. Marion Local, 8:00
Feb. 25
At Allen East
Crestview vs. Upper-Perry winner, 6:15
Lincolnview-NK winner vs. Spencerville-ML winner, 8:00
Lower bracket
Feb. 21
At Lima Bath
Ada vs. Hardin Northern, 7 p.m.
Feb. 22
At Lima Bath
Ridgemont vs. Lima Catholic, 6:15
New Bremen vs. Waynesfield, 8:00
Feb. 25
At Lima Bath
Minster vs. Ada-HN winner, 6:15
Ridgemont-Lima Catholic winner vs. NB-Waynesfield winner, 8:00
Semifinals — March 2 at Wapak, 6:15 and 8
Finals — March 4 at Wapak, 7 p.m.
—-
Vandalia D-1
The Sidney High girls, at 13-6, were voted the No. 2 seed for the D-1 super sectional at Vandalia. Wayne was the top seed.
Sidney will play 9-11 Fairmont in the first round.
Following are the pairings:
Feb. 18
At Butler High School
Beavercreek (13-6) vs. Ponitz (5-14), noon
Sidney (13-4) vs. Fairmont (9-11), 1:30
Miamisburg (4-16) vs. Tecumseh (19-2), 2:00
Feb. 22
Centerville (13-6) vs. Beavercreek-Ponitz winner, 6 p.m.
Sidney-Fairmont winner vs. Miamisburg-Tecumseh winner, 7:30
Finals — Feb. 25, 1 p.m.
—-
Franklin-Monroe D-3
Versailles is the No. 2 seed for the D-3 Sectional at Franklin-Monroe and will open play on Feb. 16 in the F-M 3 bracket.
The Anna girls are seeded eighth and will play Feb. 18 in the F-M 2 bracket.
Following are the pairings:
F-M 2
Feb. 18
Indian Lake (5-16) vs. Arcanum (14-7), 2 p.m.
Carlisle (10-10) vs. Preble Shawnee (11-9) 3:30
West Milton (15-5) vs. Anna (8-11), 5:00
Feb. 23
Northwestern (6—12) vs. Lake-Arcanum winner, 6:00
Carlisle-PS winner vs. Anna-WM winner, 7:30
Finals — Feb. 25, 2 p.m.
F-M 3
Feb. 16
Miami East (9-11) vs. National Trail (10-10), 6 p.m.
Triad (3-15) vs. Versailles (16-3), 7:30
Feb. 21
Dayton Christian vs. ME-NT winner, 6:00
Northridge vs. Triad-Versailles winner, 7:30
Finals — Feb. 25, 11 a.m.