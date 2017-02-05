JC, Minstergirls top seededfor sectionals

Staff report

Pairings for the upcoming girls sectional basketball tournaments have been announced, the result of the draws being held Sunday.

Sidney Division 4

Four County teams took the top seeds for the Sidney D-4 Sectional, which will get underway on Feb. 18 at Sidney High School.

County champion Jackson Center is the No. 1 seed, Russia is second, Fort Loramie third and Botkins fourth.

Following are the pairings

Feb. 18

Botkins (14-6) vs. Houston (7-13), 11 a.m.

Jackson Center (15-3) vs. Fairlawn (0-17), 12:30

Fort Loramie (13-6) vs. Riverside (3-16), 2 p.m.

Lehman (8-11) vs. Russia (16-5), 3:30

Feb. 21

Botkins-Houston winner vs. Troy Christian (14-5), 6 p.m.

JC-Fairlawn winner vs. Mississinawa (1-19), 7:30

Feb. 22

Loramie-Riverside winner vs. Ansonia (9-10), 6 p.m.

Lehman-Russia winner vs. Mechanicsburg (11-8), 7:30

Finals — Feb. 25 at noon and 1:30

Wapakoneta D-4

Minster is the No. 1 seed for the sectional at Wapakoneta, with Upper Scioto Valley second. Marion Local was third and New Bremen fourth.

Following are the pairings:

Feb. 21

Upper bracket

At Allen East

Upper Scioto vs. Lima Perry, 7:15

Feb. 22

At Allen East

Lincolnview vs. New Knoxville, 6:15

Spencerville vs. Marion Local, 8:00

Feb. 25

At Allen East

Crestview vs. Upper-Perry winner, 6:15

Lincolnview-NK winner vs. Spencerville-ML winner, 8:00

Lower bracket

Feb. 21

At Lima Bath

Ada vs. Hardin Northern, 7 p.m.

Feb. 22

At Lima Bath

Ridgemont vs. Lima Catholic, 6:15

New Bremen vs. Waynesfield, 8:00

Feb. 25

At Lima Bath

Minster vs. Ada-HN winner, 6:15

Ridgemont-Lima Catholic winner vs. NB-Waynesfield winner, 8:00

Semifinals — March 2 at Wapak, 6:15 and 8

Finals — March 4 at Wapak, 7 p.m.

—-

Vandalia D-1

The Sidney High girls, at 13-6, were voted the No. 2 seed for the D-1 super sectional at Vandalia. Wayne was the top seed.

Sidney will play 9-11 Fairmont in the first round.

Following are the pairings:

Feb. 18

At Butler High School

Beavercreek (13-6) vs. Ponitz (5-14), noon

Sidney (13-4) vs. Fairmont (9-11), 1:30

Miamisburg (4-16) vs. Tecumseh (19-2), 2:00

Feb. 22

Centerville (13-6) vs. Beavercreek-Ponitz winner, 6 p.m.

Sidney-Fairmont winner vs. Miamisburg-Tecumseh winner, 7:30

Finals — Feb. 25, 1 p.m.

—-

Franklin-Monroe D-3

Versailles is the No. 2 seed for the D-3 Sectional at Franklin-Monroe and will open play on Feb. 16 in the F-M 3 bracket.

The Anna girls are seeded eighth and will play Feb. 18 in the F-M 2 bracket.

Following are the pairings:

F-M 2

Feb. 18

Indian Lake (5-16) vs. Arcanum (14-7), 2 p.m.

Carlisle (10-10) vs. Preble Shawnee (11-9) 3:30

West Milton (15-5) vs. Anna (8-11), 5:00

Feb. 23

Northwestern (6—12) vs. Lake-Arcanum winner, 6:00

Carlisle-PS winner vs. Anna-WM winner, 7:30

Finals — Feb. 25, 2 p.m.

F-M 3

Feb. 16

Miami East (9-11) vs. National Trail (10-10), 6 p.m.

Triad (3-15) vs. Versailles (16-3), 7:30

Feb. 21

Dayton Christian vs. ME-NT winner, 6:00

Northridge vs. Triad-Versailles winner, 7:30

Finals — Feb. 25, 11 a.m.