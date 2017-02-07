Sidney boys beat Piqua, remain unbeaten

Staff report

The Sidney High boys bowling team moved closer to the American North championship with their latest victory.

The Yellow Jackets defeated Piqua 2433 to 2224 in action at Bel-Mar Lanes on Monday.

The win puts the Sidney boys at 13-0 in the American North, and they cling to a one-game lead over Vandalia, which is at 12-1.

Overall, the Jackets are now 16-0 on the season heading into a huge match Thursday at Marian Lanes against Vandalia. A win would give Sidney the outright championship.

Against Piqua Monday, Josh Abbott and Austin Simon finished just one pin apart, Abbott totaling 454 and Simon 453.

Abbott’s games were 238 and 216, and Simon had a 174 then came back with a 279, the best score of the day.

Sean Martin bowled a 419 series with games of 184 and 235, and Damion Phillis added a 206 in his only game.

Sidney had 2054 in regular games and a 379 in baker.

“It was a good day,” said Sidney coach Trent Knoop. “It didn’t seem like we carried the pins well today, but we did a great job at spare shooting. And good spare shooting will win a lot of games.”

The junior varsity also won.

• The Sidney girls were also victorious, 1767 to 1625, over Piqua.

The win put the Lady Jackets at 9-4 in the North and 9-7 overall heading into the match with Vandalia Thursday.

Jenna Beatty rolled a 384 on games of 212 and 174, and Heather Gold was close behind with a 372 on games of 207 and 165. Kathryn Saunders had a 161 game.

Sidney had 1501 in regular games and 266 in baker.

“It was an overall good match,” Knoop said. “Scores may not seem real high, but the girls battled all day and came away with a win. It was nice being able to say we beat Piqua twice this season.”

The junior varsity girls also won and were led by Camryn Smith with a 302 series.

WOHSBC

The Western Ohio High School Bowling Conference season concluded with matches over the weekend.

The league champions in the North were the Wapakoneta boys and the St. Marys girls.

In the South, the champs were the Coldwater boys and girls.

Boys

On Saturday, Versailles defeated Fort Loramie 2771 to 2302 in action at McBo’s in Versailles.

Kyle Cotner had a 427 on games of 215 and 212 for the Tigers, Alex Groff had a 414 with a team-high 233 and a 181, Jacob Wenig had a 367 on games of 167 and 200, Lucas Perrassoli had a 188 game, and Brody Hyre 179.

For Fort Loramie, Logan Siegel led with a 366 on games of 180 and 186, and Craig Eilerman had a 347 on games of 165 and 182.

It was 1896 to 1557 after regular games and Versailles had 875 in five baker games to 745 for Loramie.

• Minster had an easy win over Ansonia Saturday, 2222 to 1273.

Minster was led by Austen Vanderhorst with a 342 on games of 164 and 179, and Jordan Brackman with a 309 on games of 139 and 170.

Minster had 1428 in regular games and 794 in baker.

• New Bremen defeated Fort Recovery 2676 to 2548.

The Cardinals were led by Spencer Alig with games of 201 and 226 for a 427 series.

Ian Frey had a 363 on games of 185 and 178, and Will Olberding had a 356 on games of 188 and 168. Darion Cook had a 210 and Tyler Leichliter a 166.

Bremen had 1787 in regular games and 889 in baker, the latter one pin better than Recovery.

• Russia lost to St. Henry in its final regular-season match Saturday 2872 to 2156.

For Russia, Henry Tumbusch had a 399 on games of 215 and 184 to lead the Raiders, who had 1448 in regular games and 708 in baker.

FINAL BOYS

STANDINGS

`League`All

North

Wapakoneta`9-0`11-0

Lima Shawnee`8-1`10-1

Celina`7-2`9-2

St. Marys`6-3`6-5

Van Wert`5-4`5-6

Ottawa-Glandorf`3-6`5-6

Lima Senior`3-6`4-7

Lima Catholic`2-7`3-8

Parkway`1-8`2-9

Lima Temple`1-8`1-10

South

Coldwater`8-0`10-0

St. Henry`7-1`8-2

Versailles`6-2`7-3

Minster`5-3`5-5

New Bremen`5-4`5-5

Mississinawa`4-4`6-4

Marion Local`4-4`5-5

Fort Loramie`3-5`3-7

Fort Recovery`2-7`3-7

Russia`1-7`2-8

Ansonia`0-8`0-10

Girls

Versailles took care of Minster in girls bowling action at McBo’s Saturday, 2689 to 2124.

The Lady Tigers were led by Brigette Holsapple with a 372 on games of 200 and 172, and Morgan Heitkamp with a 371 on games of 212 and 159. Makenzie Berning had a 360 on games of 214 and 146, and Maggie Hedrick had a 313 on games of 159 and 154.

For Minster, Kayla Steger had a 152 and a 209 for a 361 series, and Maya Watercutter a 342 that included a 203 game.

Versailles had 1732 in regular games and an impressive 957 in baker, including games of 202, 207 and 235. Minster had 1384 in regular games and 740 in baker.

• The Russia girls won a close match over New Bremen, the final being 2052 to 1994, a difference of just 58 pins.

For Russia, Savannah Albers rolled a 398 on games of 224 and 174 and Destiny Osborne a 311 on a 156 and a 155.

Klaryssa O’Reilly added a 162 game.

For New Bremen, leading the way with a 171, 194 and a 365 series was Tara Springer. Ashton Ritter had a 324 on games of 149 and 175.

Russia had a 1397 in regular games and a 655 in baker. Bremen had 1385 in regular games and a 609 in baker.

• The Fort Loramie girls lost by 152 pins to Marion Local Saturday, 2054 to 1902.

Leading Loramie was Jenna Thomas with a 332 on games of 168 and 164. Avory Smith rolled a 142 game.

Marion Local got a 311 from Lindsey Schemmel on games of 163 and 148. Tana Bruggeman had a 160 game and Shayla Bertke a 145.

Marion had 1358 in regular games and a 696 in baker. Loramie had 1273 and 629.

FINAL GIRLS

STANDINGS

`League`All

`W-L`W-L

North

St. Marys`9-0`11-0

Shawnee`7-2`9-2

Wapak`7-2`7-2

Celina`5-4`6-5

Lima Senior`4-5`6-5

Ottawa-Glandorf`3-6`4-7

Van Wert`1-8`1-10

Parkway`0-0`1-10

South

Coldwater`9-0`10-1

Versailles`8-1`9-2

Minster`6-3`6-5

Mississinawa`5-4`7-4

Russia`5-4`7-4

Marion Local`4-5`4-7

New Bremen`4-5`4-7

Fort Loramie`3-6`3-8

Ansonia`1-8`1-10

Fort Recovery`0-9`1-10

Riverside

The Riverside bowling teams took on West Liberty-Salem Monday.

The girls lost 1899 to 1492. Bridgette Hemlinger had a 145 game and a 260 series to lead the Lady Pirates.

The Riverside boys defeated West Liberty 2235 to 2095. Dalton Lowery led the Pirates with a 223 game and a 364 series, and Andrew Wright had a 203 game and a 359 series.

Riverside’s boys finished the season at 8-5.