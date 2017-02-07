Semifinals set in JacksonCenter freshman invitational

Staff report

JACKSON CENTER — The first round of the 37th annual Jackson Center Freshman Boys Basketball Invitational is complete, with Anna, Fort Loramie and Houston all advancing to the semifinals.

No. 2-seeded Anna defeated Jackson Center 37-30, and top-seeded Fort Loramie ousted Lehman 50-26. In the third game, Houston pulled out a thriller over Russia by a 38-36 final.

The semifinals will be on Saturday. Anna will meet Fairlawn at 9 a.m., followed by Fort Loramie taking on Houston.

The consolation and championship games will take place on Tuesday of next week starting at 5:30.