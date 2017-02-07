Versailles boysmove up to 2ndin D-3 rankings

Staff report

Despite wins over Houston and Marion Local last week, the Fort Loramie Redskins dropped from No. 7 to No. 9 in Division 4 in the latest state boys basketball rankings by The Associated Press.

The Redskins are 15-3 on the year.

Fairlawn, which made the rankings last week at No. 13, is not in the top 14 this week.

In Division 3, the Versailles Tigers, 17-1, jumped from fourth last week to second this week, and received one vote for the No. 1 ranking.

And in Division 1, Sidney made its first appearance of the season in the rankings last week at No. 13, but dropped out after its loss to Tipp City last Tuesday night.

Division 1 — 1. Moeller 18-0, 2. Massillon Jackson 16-1, 3. Wooster 16-0, 4. Pickerington Central 16-2, 5. Newark 18-1, 6. Toledo St. John’s 15-2, 7. Upper Arlington 16-2, 8. Lorain 14-2, 9. Toledo St. Francis 15-2, 10. North Canton Hoover 16-1.

Division 2 — Columbus South 19-0, 2. Upper Sandusky 18-0, 3. Trotwood 16-2, 4. Dunbar 16-3, 5. Ottawa-Glandorf 16-2, 6. McArthur Vinton County 16-1, 7. Alter 16-2, 8. Wapakoneta 17-1, 9. Wyoming 17-1, 10. Franklin 15-3.

Division 3 — Leavittsburg Labrae 17-0, 2. VERSAILLES 17-1, 3. (tie) Proctorville Fairland 17-1, Cincinnati Summit Country Day 18-0, 5. Oak Hill 9-1, 6. Berlin Hiland 16-2, 7. Wayne Trace 16-2, 8. Cleveland Villa Angela St. Joseph 11-5, 9. North Lima South Range 18-0, 10. Brookville 16-2.

Also: 12. Bethel

Division 4 — 1. Ayersville 16-0, 2. McDonald 17-1, 3. Mansfield St. Peter’s 17-2, 4. Southeastern 15-1, 5. Bristol 17-1, 6. Cornestone Christian 13-4, 7. Harvest Prep 15-3, 8. Grove City Christian 16-3, 9. FORT LORAMIE 15-3, 10. Waterford 13-3.

Also: 12. Tri-Village.

Girls

The Minster girls dropped from No. 3 to No. 6 in the Division 4 state rankings after losing on the road Saturday to Arlington, which is No. 5 this week.

The Jackson Center girls remained in the No. 11 spot this week.

In D-3, Versailles moved up one spot this week to No. 7.

Division 1 — 1. Newark 21-0, 2, Lakota West 18-2, 3. Toledo Start 17-1, 4. Canton GlenOak 16-1, 5. Tecumseh 19-2, 6. Mason 17-3, 7. Reynoldsburg 18-2, 8. Solon 16-2, 9. North Canton Hoover 18-2, 10. Dublin Coffman 17-2.

Division 2 — 1. Ottawa-Glandorf 18-0, 2. Alter 18-2, 3. Carroll 17-3, 4. Perry 16-1, 5. Beloit West Branch 20-2, 6. Upper Sandusky 19-1, 7. Tipp City 17-3, 8. Trotwood 14-4, 9. Elyria Catholic 17-2, 10. Warren Howland 15-4.

Division 3 — Summit Country Day 20-0, 2. Archbold 19-0, 3. Columbiana 22-0, 4. Fort Recovery 15-1, 5. Columbus Africentric 18-3, 6. Columbus Grove 16-1, 7. VERSAILLES 16-3, 8. Waynesville 19-1, 9. Gates Mills Gilmour 15-4, 10. Liberty-Benton 15-2.

Also: 12. West Liberty-Salem.

Division 4 — 1. Berlin Hiland 19-1, 2. Tri-Village 19-1, 3. Fairfield Christian 18-1, 4. Waterford 16-2, 5. Arlington 17-2, 6. MINSTER 16-2, 7. Ottoville 16-3, 8. Wayne Trace 17-1, 9. Jackson-Milton 17-2, 10. Norwalk St. Paul 15-2.

Also: 11. JACKSON CENTER 15-3