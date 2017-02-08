Edison sweeps in Mansfield

Staff report

MANSFIELD — The Edison State women’s basketball team went on the road and defeated OSU-Mansfield in college action Tuesday, 79-66.

The victory has the Lady Chargers at 15-7 on the year, and they returned to action Wednesday night at Clark State in Springfield.

Carly Buzzard led the Lady Chargers with 22 points and Riley Culver added 20. Both are Wapakoneta grads.

Sydney Miller of Indian Lake added 13 points, Riverside grad Brooke Hickey had 11, and Fort Loramie grad Holly Frey just missed a double-double, finishing with nine points and 10 rebounds.

• The Edison men’s basketball team also played at OSU-Mansfield and came away with an 83-72 victory to move to 12-10 on the season heading into last night’s game at Clark State.

The Chargers led by 14 at the half and by as much as 19 in the second half before deep three-point shooting by the Mavericks kept the score within striking distance.

The Chargers, however, kept pace at the other end, hitting 7 of 13 three-pointers and converting free throws down the stretch.

Hadith Tiggs, a Wayne product, poured in 24 points to lead Edison and Vandalia grad Zach Ledbetter added a season-high 21, including three three-pointers in five attempts.

Dae’Shawn Jackson of Springfield and Chris Landrum of Troy Christian both added 12 points.