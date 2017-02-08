Lady Jackets drop second straight

Staff report

VANDALIA — The Sidney High girls lost for the second night in a row, this time to Vandalia on the road Wednesday, 55-41.

The Lady Jackets fall to 13-8 on the season and 10-4 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North standings heading into the regular-season finale on Saturday at home against Greenville.

Sidney was again led by Celena Taborn, who had 27 points. That moved her to 566 points this season, and that’s just 21 points shy of the school single-season record.

She also upped her career point total to 1,530, and the school record stands at 1,556.

Sidney (41) — Miller 3, Nuss 6, Kindle 3, Johnson 2, Taborn 27.

Records: Sidney 13-8, Vandalia 16-5.

——

Lehman 47, Bradford 16

BRADFORD — Lehman notched a 47-16 win over Bradford in non-league action on Tuesday at Bradford.

The win put the Lady Cavs at 9-11 on the season heading into a game at home against Troy Christian on Saturday to end the regular season.

Lehman was up by just a point after one quarter at 1o-9, but outscored Bradford 18-5 in the second quarter. Then in the second half, the Lady Cavs allowed just two points, those coming in the fourth quarter.

Grace Monnin led Lehman in scoring with 12 points and Hannah Fogt added 10. Four other girls finished with five.

Lehman (47) — Monnin 12, Edwards 5, O’Leary 5, Olding 5, Schutt 5, McFarland 3, H. Fogt 10, E. Fogt 23.

Bradford (16) — Fout 2, Brubaker 2, Bates 7, Fair 2, Booker 1, Keener 2.

Score by quarters:

Lehman`10`28`37`47

Bradford`9`14`14`16

Three-pointers: None.

Records: Lehman 9-11, Bradford 5-15.

——

New Bremen 52, Spencerville 38

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Lady Cardinals moved closer to the .500 mark on the season with a 52-38 victory over Spencerville in non-league girls basketball action Tuesday.

The win put Bremen at 9-11 with two regular-season games remaining, tonight at home against Parkway and next Thursday at Delphos St. John’s.

The Lady Cardinals led 15-12 after a quarter, then outscored the Lady Bearcats 12-3 in the second period for a 12-point lead at the half. Kelly Naylor had five of her eight points in that quarter.

Jane Homan led New Bremen with 15 points. Naylor had eight and three others had six in a balanced effort.

Spencerville (38) — Grigsby 5, Shaffer 4, Henline 10, Satterfield 2, Work 6, Mulholland 11.

New Bremen (52) — Puthoff 6, Tenkman 5, Thieman 6, Smith 4, Naylor 8, Brown 2, Bergman 6, Homan 15.

Score by quarters:

S’ville`12`15`22`38

Bremen`15`27`34`52

Three-pointers: NB 4 (Thieman 2, Naylor 2); Spencerville 4 (Henline, Work, Mulholland).

Records: NB 9-11, Spencerville 4-14.

Reserve score: NB 30, Spencerville 20.