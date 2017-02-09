Edison teams sweepagainst Clark State

Staff report

The Edison State men’s basketball team rolled to an easy win in action Wednesday at Clark State in Springfield.

The 77-49 win put Edison at 12-10 overall heading into a game at Lakeland Community College Saturday.

Edison had a lethal one-two punch in Dae’Shawn Jackson with 23 and Hadith Tiggs with 20. Zach Ledbetter added 15 points.

Jackson also had five steals and four assists.

Women

The Edison State women’s basketball team also had an easy time, rolling to a 30-point win at Clark State, 75-45.

The win put the Lady Chargers at 16-7 overall heading to Lakeland on Saturday.

Carly Buzzard poured in 28 points to lead the way for Edison, and Riley Culver had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Sydney Miller added 11 points.