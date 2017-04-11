Raiders go to 7-1

Staff report

RUSSIA — Russia breezed to an 11-0 victory over Botkins in County baseball action Monday night to remain unbeaten in league play.

The Raiders, 2-0 in the league and 7-1 overall, scored all their runs in the first three innings, and turned everything over to pitcher Hunter Cohee, who threw a five-inning no-hitter, with eight strikeouts and two walks.

The Raiders were led in hitting by Dion Puthoff, who had two hits and drove in two runs.

Drew Sherman tripled and drove in two, and Cohee also drove in two. Puthoff, Evan Monnier and Trent Monnin all scored twice.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Botkins`000 00—0`0`4

Russia`335 0x—11`6`0

WP: Cohee; LP: Jutte

Records: Russia 7-1, Botkins 1-5.

——

JC 8, Fairlawn 4

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center broke a 2-2 tie after one with three in the bottom of the second and went on to beat Fairlawn 8-4 in County play Monday.

The Tigers are now 1-1 in the league and 2-4 overall, and Fairlawn 0-3 and 1-4.

Brady Wildermuth had three singles and drove in three runs for the Tigers, and Jacob Francis and Trent Platfoot had two hits each and both scored twice. Francis and Chayce Hickman both scored twice.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Fairlawn`200 011 0—4`7`2

Jackson`231 110 x—8`12`0

WP: Francis

Records: JC 2-4, Fairlawn 1-4.

——

Loramie 7, Houston 2

HOUSTON — Fort Loramie broke a 2-2 with three in the fifth and two in the sixth and went on to beat the Houston Wildcats 7-2 in the third County game of the night.

The Redskins went to 2-1 with the win and are 4-5 overall. Houston is 1-2 and 3-5.

Ben Barhort and Eli Rosengarten were with 2-for-4, with one of Rosengarten’s hits being a double. CJ Billing also had a double.

For Houston, Jacob Trent was 3-for-4 with a double and Isaiah Beaver had two hits.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Loramie`020 032 0—7`12`1

Houston`011 000 0—2`9`3

Middendorf (WP) and Berning; I. Beaver (LP), Herrick (6) and Trent.

Records: Loramie 4-5, Houston 3-5.

COUNTY STANDINGS

`League`All

Russia`2-0`7-1

Anna`2-0`4-2

Loramie`2-1`4-5

Jackson`1-1`2-4

Houston`1-2`3-5

Botkins`1-2`1-5

Fairlawn`1-2`1-4

——

Anna game suspended

ST. HENRY — Anna and St. Henry were tied at 2-2 in the sixth inning when the game was called because of the weather Monday night.

——

Troy 6, Sidney 3

Sidney dropped to 2-8 overall and 0-4 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division after a 6-3 loss to visiting Troy Monday.

The Jackets scored twice in the first but didn’t manage another run until the seventh.

“The sixth inning killed us,” said Sidney coach Thomas Goffena. “We gave up three runs without giving up any hits. We let the first four batters reach base without putting the ball in play, then an error, then another walk got us in a hole we could not get out of. We need to be able to throw strikes and make plays if we want to start winning games like this.”

Austin McLain and Conor Beer had two hits apiece for the Jackets.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Troy`110 030 1—6`6`2

Sidney`200 000 1—3`9`2

WP: Kotwica; LP: Beer.

Records: Sidney 2-8, Troy 4-7.

——

Lehman 14, Lima Temple 1

LIMA — Had Lehman not run-ruled Lima Temple Monday, the game would not have been completed. But it ended just before a storm hit in Lima and the Cavs came away with a 14-1 Northwest Central Conference win.

Lehman is 4-0 in the NWCC and 7-1 overall now.

The game was tied 2-2 going to the third and that’s when Lehman scored 11 runs on nine of its 13 hits.

Parker Riley had three hits, scored twice and drove in two for the Cavs, Bryce Kennedy had two hits and drove in four runs, and Ryan Schmidt also had two hits.

Brandon Barhorst, Tyler Lachey and Jared Rourke all had doubles, Jared Magoteaux drove in two runs, and Barhorst, Lachey and Dylan Arnold also scored twice.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Lehman`10(11) 02—14`13`0

Temple`010 00—1`3`4

B. Barhorst (WP), Sollmann (5) and Smith, Bentini (5); Howell (LP), Hohlbein (4) and Bowman.

Records: Lehman 7-1, LTC 0-2.

——

Riverside 12, Perry 2

DEGRAFF — Riverside broke open a tight game with eight in the fourth and routed Lima Perry 12-2 in NWCC action Monday.

The Pirates go to 2-1 in the league and 4-5 overall.

Caleb Stevens was 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and two batted in for Riverside. Hunter Kreglow was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, and Trey Long and Tyler Sanford were both 2-for-3. Long drove in two, and both of Sanford’s hits were two-baggers.

Sanford also went the distance on the mound, scattering five hits while striking out five and walking only one.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Perry`020 00—2`5`3

Riverside`121`8x—12`11`2

WP: Sanford; LP: Money.

Records: Riverside 4-5, Perry 2-1.

——

Shawnee 6, Bremen 0

LIMA — Lima Shawnee shut out New Bremen 6-0 in a game halted after five because of the weather.

The loss leaves Bremen at 6-3 on the year.

The Cards managed just two hits.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Bremen`000 00—0`2`4

Shawnee`101 31—6`7`0

WP: May; LP; Parker.

Records: NB 6-3, LS 3-5.

——

Minster 15, Covington 0

FAIRBORN — Minster took on Covington at Wright State University Monday, and the two teams exited the field a little early thanks to a run-rule win by the Wildcats, 15-0, in non-league action.

The win put Minster at 5-3 on the year and dropped Covington to 1-7.

For Minster, Isaac Dorsten was 3-for-3 with a double, Isaac Schmiesing and Alex Lehmkuhl were both 2-for-3, and Austin Shinabery, Carter Hogenkamp and Jared Huelsman all had doubles.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Minster`526 30—15`17`0

Covington`000 00—0`2`2

WP: Heitbrink; LP: Miller.

Records: Minster 5-3, Covington 1-7.