Houston wins wild game

Staff report

HOUSTON — It was a wild game at Houston between two of the County’s top teams Monday night in girls softball action.

The host Lady Wildcats were down 13-1 in the third inning and 18-13 going into the bottom of the seventh, but came away with a 19-18 thriller over the Fort Loramie Lady Redskins.

The win put Houston at 2-1 in the league and 2-3 overall. Loramie is now 2-1 and 2-4.

The Lady Redskins scored twice in the first, six times in the second and five more times in the third to take a 13-1 lead going to the bottom of the third.

Houston got back in it with seven runs, only to see Fort Loramie come back in the top of the fourth with four more to make it a 17-8 game.

Houston got four back in the bottom of the fourth and added a run in the fifth, but when Loramie scored once in the sixth it made it 18-13.

However, Houston again rallied for an improbable win.

Pitching was not on display in the game, with the two teams combining for 47 hits.

Houston had 24 and amazingly, 23 of them were singles.

Sarah Monnier had six of them and Emily Foster five. Jenna Jarrett had three hits, and Ally Foster, Addie White, Rebekah New and Jess Monnier all had two hits. One of Ally Foster’s hits was a double for Houston’s only extra-base hit.

For the Lady Redskins, who had 23 hits, Morgan Holscher had four hits, including a three-run homer that staked Loramie to its 13-1 lead in the third. She finished with five RBIs.

Abby Holthaus had four hits, with two being doubles, and Gabriel Olberding had four hits, including a double.

Macy Imwalle had three hits and scored three times, and Alaina Pleiman two hits and scored four runs. Heather Eilerman also had two hits.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Loramie`265 401 0—18`23`5

Houston`107 410`6—19`24`7

WP: Felver; LP: Koppin

Records: Houston 2-3, Loramie 2-4.

——

Russia 12, Botkins 0

RUSSIA — Russia rolled to a 12-0 victory over Botkins in another County game Monday.

Russia goes to 2-0 in the league and 6-3 overall. Botkins is 0-3 and 0-6.

Maria Herron doubled, tripled and drove in two, Mishaylee O’Reilly had two hits and drove in two, and Jenna Cordonnier had a double.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Botkins`000 00—0`1`0

Russia`021 9x—12`5`0

WP: Borchers; LP: Skinner

Records: Russia 6-3, Botkins 0-6.

——

JC 12, Fairlawn 2

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center played its first league game of the season and won 12-2 over visiting Fairlawn Monday.

The Lady Tigers are 1-0 in the league and 2-2 overall. Fairlawn is 1-2 and 1-5.

Cassie Meyer had a double, two stolen bases and two runs batted in for Jackson, and Connor Pipke was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Jackson’s Haley Rogers struck out eight.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Fairlawn`000 02—2`2`2

Jackson`(11)01 0x—12`5`2

WP: Rogers; LP: VanHook.

Records: JC 2-2 Fairlawn 1-5.

COUNTY STANDINGS

`League`All

Rusia`2-0`6-3

Jackson`1-0`2-2

Houston`2-1`2-3

Loramie`2-1`2-4

Fairlawn`1-2`1-5

Anna`0-1`0-4

Botkins`0-3`0-6

——

Bremen 7, Lehman 0

NEW BREMEN — Lehman ran into a strong New Bremen team and was defeated 7-0 in a game halted by rain in the sixth inning.

The Lady Cavs are 3-3 and Bremen goes to 6-1.

Lehman managed just two hits off Sophie Fox, who struck out 12 and did not walk a batter.

For Bremen, Fox had a double and Jenna Broerman drove in three runs.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Lehman`000 00—0`2`3

Bremen`203 00—7`7`2

WP: Fox; LP: Wick

Records: Lehman 3-3, Bremen 6-1.

——

Sidney 7, Troy 0

Sidney pitcher Grace Shell mowed down 10 Troy hitters on strikes to lead the Lady Jackets to a 7-0 shutout in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North action Monday at Sidney.

The win puts the Lady Jackets at 4-1 in the North and 6-3 overall.

Shell ran her strikeout total to 61 for the season, and also had two hits. Summer Inman was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four runs batted in. Mackenzie Bates was 3-for-4 and Emily Knasel coaxed two walks and scored twice.

Sidney got four in the second on five hits, got an RBI double from Inman in the fourth and a two-run homer from Inman in the sixth.

• Sidney swept two games from Bellefontaine Saturday.

The Lady Jackets won the first game 8-1, with Shell fanning 11.

Bates, Morgan Carey, Inman and Shell all had two hits, with Bates, Inman and Shell having doubles.

Sidney won the second game 9-3. Maddie White had three hits and Carey, Shell and Kacey Swiger two apiece. Both of Shell’s hits were doubles, and White also had a double. One of Carey’s hits was a triple.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Troy`000 000 0—0`2`3

Sidney`040 102 x—7`10`3

WP: Shell; LP: Snyder

Records: Sidney 6-3, Troy 3-4.