LHS netters win 3-2

Staff report

The Lehman boys tennis team edged Elida 3-2 in action on Monday to run its record to 4-1.

Griffin West lost 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 at first singles, Sam Ritze won 6-1, 6-0 at second singles, and Elijah Jock won 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 at third singles.

At first doubles, Ryan Goettemoeller and Danny Lins won 6-1, 6-3, and at second doubles, Lehman lost 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Michael Wesner and Cole Kramer won a junior varsity doubles match 6-3, 6-1.

“This was a great team win,” said coach Tim Ungericht. “Great win in the deciding match by freshman Elijah Jock. It’s amazing how far he has progressed. He just started playing tennis at our first practice on March 6.”

Tecumseh 5, Sidney 0

The best match came at first doubles, with Michael Ferree and Logan Searcey losing 7-6, 7-6, with the tiebreakers both being 7-5.