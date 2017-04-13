Lady Rockets take 15-1 County win

Staff report
BOTKINS — Anna scored nine times in the top of the first and went on to run-rule Botkins in County softball play Thursday, 15-1.
It was Anna’s second win in a row after four losses to start the season, and the Lady Rockets evened their County record at 1-1.
Botkins’ struggles continue, with the Lady Trojans dropping to 0-4 in league play and 0-7 overall.
Anna was led by Elaina Crosson, who had two singles and a double.
Olivia Place, Macey Richard, Chloe Spence and Bailey Luthman all added two hits apiece as the Lady Rockets outhit Botkins 14-2.
The linescore:
`R`H`E
Anna`921 30—15`14`0
Botkins`100 00—1`2`4
WP: Place; LP: Skinner
Records: Anna 2-4, Botkins 0-7.
——
Wayne 11, Sidney 3
HUBER HEIGHTS — Sidney committed seven errors, and it was too much to overcome in an 11-3 loss to Wayne in action on the road Thursday.
The loss was the second in a row after five straight wins by the Lady Jackets, and leaves them at 6-5 on the year heading to Trotwood today.
Grace Shell, who struck out nine in taking the loss, had a single and a double for Sidney, Summer Inman singled twice and Kacey Swiger had a double.
The linescore:
`R`H`E
Sidney`100 001 1—3`8`7
Wayne`202 403 x—11`8`2
WP: Norgrove; LP: Shell
Records: Sdiney 6-5, Wayne 5-6.
——
Coldwater 3, Houston 0
COLDWATER — Houston went on the road and was shut out by Coldwater 3-0 in a well-played game by both teams in non-league action Thursday.
The Lady Wildcats are now 2-5.
Houston had five hits, two of them by Emily Foster.
The game was error-free.
The linescore:
`R`H`E
Houston`000 000 0—0`5`0
Coldwater`003 000 x—3`8`0
WP: Steinke; LP: Felver
Records: Houston 2-5, Coldwater 7-3.