Anna stays unbeaten in league play

BOTKINS — Anna remained unbeaten in County play and snapped a three-game losing streak in the process with a 12-3 victory over Botkins at Botkins on Thursday in high school baseball action.

The Rockets are 3-0 in league play and remain tied for first with the Russia Raiders. Anna is now 4-3 overall.

Botkins falls to 1-4 in the league and 1-7 overall.

Anna jumped out to a 7-0 lead after batting in the top of the third.

Aidan Endsley, who was the winning pitcher, was 3-for-3 with a triple, scored three times and drove in two. And he also struck out seven Trojans in five innings of work.

Zach White was 3-for-4 with a double and a triple, and also drove in four runs, Jarred Seigle had two hits and scored three times, Colin Wuebker had two hits, Seth Roe drove in two and Seth Steifel scored twice.

For the Trojans, Bryce Metz, Alex Bergman and Alex Jutte all had two hits. Both of Metz’s hits were doubles and he also scored twice, and one of Jutte’s hits was a double and he finished with three runs batted in.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Anna`223 020 3—12`12`1

Botkins`002 010 0—3`8`4

Endsley (WP), Seigle (6) and White; Jutte (LP), Burns (2), L. Bergman (7) and Buettner.

Records: Anna 5-3, Botkins 1-7.

——

Loramie 14, JC 4

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Redskins remained very much in the county baseball race after run-ruling Jackson Center 14-4 in league play Thursday at Fort Loramie.

The Redskins go to 6-5 overall and 4-1 in the County. Jackson is 2-6 and 1-3.

The game was closer than the score shows. The two teams were tied at 2-2 after Jackson batted in the top of the third, but the Redskins put up nine runs in the third and never looked back.

Daniel Berning had a single and a double in four trips, Eli Rosengarten had a double, and CJ Billing also singled and doubles.

For Jackson, Corbin Murphy had two hits.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

JC`010 21—4`4`2

FL`109 31—14`7`1

Rosengarten (WP), Pleiman (4) and Billing; Murphy (LP), Elchert (5) and Rose.

Records: FL 6-5, JC 2-6.

——

Sidney 13, Springfield 3

Springfield scored three times in the top of the first, but it was all Sidney after that, the Jackets rolling to a 13-3 victory to snap a two-game losing streak Thursday in action at Sidney.

The win put the Yellow Jackets at 3-9 on the season heading to Trotwood today.

“We finally hit the ball the way I thought we could hit all year,” said Sidney coach Thomas Goffena. “It was an all around team effort at the plate for us. Getting eight RBIs from our 2, 3, and 4 hitters should be how we hit all year. Hopefully this can jump start our team. (Anthony) Brussel showed me some guts tonight on the mound by having a couple things not go his way in the first inning. But coming back and pitching until the fifth inning is big for us with six games in six days.”

After falling behind 3-0, Sidney came right back with two in the first and another in the second to tie the game up.

After a scoreless third, the Jackets plated four in the fourth and six in the fifth to invoke the 10-run rule.

Austin McLain, Caleb Harris and Cole Hofmann, the 2, 3 and 4 hitters Goffena talked about, all had three hits apiece, with one of Hofmann’s being a double. He and McLain drove in three runs apiece and Harris plated two.

McLain scored four times and Harris three times.

Brussell had two hits, and pitched a two-hitter, striking our four.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

S’field`300 00—3`2`2

Sidney`210 46—13`15`3

WP: Brussell; LP: Manier

Records: Sidney 3-9, Springfield 4-6.

——

Riverside 11, LTC 3

DEGRAFF — Riverside rolled to an 11-3 win over Lima Temple Christian in Northwest Central Conference action Thursday.

The Pirates are now 4-2 in the league and 6-6 overall.

Tuyler Sanford, Zayne Hakes and Trey Long all had two hits for the Pirates, with one of Sanford’s being a triple. He also scored twice, as did Hakes and Hunter Kreglow. Hakes, Trey Long and Tylor Eaton all drove in two runs.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Temple`200 010 0—3`5`5

Riverside`113`321`x—11`9`0

WP: Robinson; LP: Hohlbein

Records: Riverside 6-6, LTC 0-4.

