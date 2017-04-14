Local sports briefs

Staff report

SHS netters blank Trotwood

The Sidney High School boys tennis team blanked Trotwood on Thursday 5-0.

In singles play, Prem Dev won 7-5, 6-1 at first, Diachi Urata won 6-1, 6-0 at second, and Chance Cheek won 6-2, 6-3 at third.

At first doubles, Michael Ferree and Logan Searcey won 6-0, 6-0, and at second doubles, it was Jersain Brux and Broc Bey winning 6-1, 6-3.

Houston looking for coach

HOUSTON — Houston High School is searching for a head varsity boys basketball coach following the resignation of Brad Francis recently.

There is a possible teaching opening available.

The deadline for applying is April 30, and anyone interested should send a letter of interest and a resume to athletic director Craig Knouff at [email protected]

Anna FB Booster mulch sale

ANNA — The Anna Football Boosters are offering to let the football team take care of mulching needs this spring.

The cost for the team to spread mulch is $25, and includes all handling, distribution around mulch beds, and cleanup. All edging and preparation of mulch beds is the responsibility of the resident.

Mulch can be purchased through Dickie’s Lawn Service, which will donate a percentage of the sales back to the booster club, with the mention of Rocket Football Fundraiser.

The work will be done on May 7.

For more information, contact Ron Albers at 937-313-2706 or at [email protected]