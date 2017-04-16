Sidney takes 7-3 win over Lehman

Staff report

Sidney took advantage of Lehman’s struggle to throw strikes and came away with a 7-3 victory over the Cavaliers in non-league action between the two local squads.

Sidney’s win was followed by a 21-4 loss to West Carrollton in a game also played at Lehman, and after the two verdicts, the Jackets are now 5-10 on the year.

The loss was only the second by Lehman. The Cavs now stand 10-2.

“We had difficulty finding the strike zone,” said Lehman head coach Dave King. “We walked five and hit three more, and all three of our pitchers were only in the 50 percent range in throwing strikes. You can’t do that against a team that sees good pitching all the time. They are not going to swing at many bad pitches. They got big hits late and we didn’t when we were threatening.”

Sidney scored three in the top of the first but Lehman came back to tie it with single runs in the first, third and fourth.

But the Jackets added three more in the fifth and one in the sixth, and kept the Cavs off the board the rest of the way.

“It was a well-played game with nice plays in the field by both teams,” said King. “We had our chances with guys on, but we couldn’t come up with a big hit, and Sidney was able to.”

Sidney got two hits from Dillon King and two hits and three runs batted in from Kaine Fischer. Austin McLain and Fischer both had doubles.

For the Cavs, Brandon Barhorst and Dylan Arnold singled and doubled. Owen Smith had a double and Bryce Kennedy had two singles.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Sidney`300 031 0—7`11`0

Lehman`101 100 0—3`11`0

Walker (WP), Smith (6) and Hofmann; Simmons (LP), D. Barhorst (6), Sollmann (7) and Smith.

Records: Lehman 10-2, Sidney 5-10.

——

Piqua 12, Russia 2,

Russia 18, Piqua 13

PIQUA — Russia pitching was roughed up for 25 runs on the day, but the Raiders managed to gain a split of a doubleheader at Piqua in non-league action Saturday.

The Indians won the first game 12-2 in five innings for just the second loss of the season for the Raiders.

But Russia bounced back in the second game and won 18-13 and now stands at 10-2 on the season with a County game today at home against Fort Loramie.

In the first game, Russia had six singles by six different players and fell behind 10-0 after three innings.

In the second game, the Raiders wasted no time, scoring 11 runs in the first three innings. They were ahead 11-1 in the fourth when Piqua got four runs. The Indians followed that with four in the fifth and two in the sixth, but the Raiders scored seven times over the last two innings to come away with the split.

Kevin Drees and Dylan Cordonnier led a 20-hit attack for the Raiders. Drees went 4-for-6 with a triple, two runs scored and four runs batted in, and Cordonnier was 4-for-4 and also had four RBIs.

Dion Puthoff was 3-for-4 and scored three runs, Jack Dapore was 3-for-6 with a double and scored three runs, Drew Sherman had two hits, drove in two and scored three times, and Trenton Monnin singled, doubled and scored three runs.

The linescores:

Game 1

`R`H`E

Russia`000 11—2`6`5

Piqua`055 02—12`11`1

WP: Hite; LP: Drees

Game 2

Russia`344 003 4—18`20`3

Piqua`200 442 1—13`17`4

WP: Kearns; LP: Lavey

Records: Russia 10-2, Piqua 5-10.

——

Versailles 2, Loramie 1,

Loramie 10, Brookville 4

VERSAILLES — Fort Loramie participated in the annual Zac Richard Classic at Versailles on Saturday and split two games.

The Redskins were edged by Versailles 2-1 in their first game, then won 10-4 in the second over Brookville. It left them with a 7-7 record.

Against Versailles, Ben Barhorst was 2-for-3 for Loramie, and Richard was 2-for-3 and Rutschilling homered for Versailles.

In the second game against Brookville, Dylan Albers led Loramie, going 3-for-4, CJ Billing singled and doubled in three trips, and Carter Siegel had two hits.

The linescores:

Game 1

Loramie`000 010 0—1`4`1

Versailles`101 000 x—2`8`1

Kaiser (LP) and Berning; Bruns (WP), Richard (5) and Subler.

Records: Versailles 9-2.

Game 2

Brookville`000 020 2—4`7`2

Loramie`021 520 x—10`9`2

Siegel (WP), Guillozet (7) and Albers; Omeara (LP) and Mills.

Records: Loramie 7-7, Brookville 2-9.

——

Riverside 15, St. Marys 9,

Ben Logan 18, Riverside 4

ZANESFIELD — Riverside played in the Ben Logan Invitational on Saturday and split two games, beating St. Marys 15-9 and losing to Ben Logan 18-4.

The verdicts left the Pirates with a 7-8 record.

Against St. Marys, Riverside trailed 5-4 after three but scored 10 runs over the next three frames.

Caleb Stevens had an outstanding game for the Pirates, going a perfect 6-for-6 with four runs scored and three runs batted in. Two of his hits were doubles.

Hunter Kreglow was 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two driven in, Trey Lane was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Tyler Sanford was 3-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs scored, and Zayne Hakes singled and double.

Against Ben Logan, Riverside had just five hits, one being a double by Kreglow.

The linescores:

Game 1

Riverside`301 343 —15`20`2

St. Marys`203 040 0—9`14`0

WP: Sanford; LP: Laugh.

Records: St. Marys 3-9.

Game 2

Ben Logan`331 29—18`17`1

Riverside`120 01—4`5`1

WP: Anderson; LP: Lane

Records: Riverside 7-8, Ben Logan 9-3.

——

New Knoxville 10, Houston 6,

New Knoxville 10, Houston 4

NEW KNOXVILLE — New Knoxville hosted Houston in a doubleheader Saturday and swept both games, 10-6 and 10-4.

The two wins put the Rangers over the .500 mark on the season at 5-4.

The Wildcats drop to 4-8.

Nathan Tinnerman had a double in the second game for NK.

The linescores:

Game 1

Houston`210 000 3—6`6`4

Knoxville`021 016 x—10`8`5

WP: Merges; LP; Beaver

Game 2

Houston`000 012 1—4`7`3

Knoxville`104 016 x—10`7`3

WP: Puckett; LP: Herrick

Records: Houston 4-8, NK 5-4.

——

Misissinawa 11, JC 4

JACKSON CENTER — In a strange game at Jackson, the host Tigers led 4-0 after five innings, but saw Mississinawa tie it up with runs in the sixth and seventh, then score seven times in the top of the eighth inning to come away with an 11-4 win in extra innings.

The loss dropped the Tigers to 2-7 on the season.

Jackson got two hits each from Brady Wildermuth and Jansen Frye, and Wildermuth also scored twice.

The linescore:

Mississinawa`000 003 18—11`7`3

Jackson`202 000 00—4`10`8

WP: Shimp; LP: Francis

Records: JC 2-7.

Sidney’s Austin McLain throws to first to try for a double play after forcing Lehman’s Drew Barhorst out at second in baseball action at Lehman Saturday. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SDN041717SidBase.jpg Sidney’s Austin McLain throws to first to try for a double play after forcing Lehman’s Drew Barhorst out at second in baseball action at Lehman Saturday.

Only 2nd loss of the season for Cavs