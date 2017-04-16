Six-run seventh give LadyCavs 16-15 thriller over JC

Staff report

Lehman and Jackson Center played a wild softball game at Lehman on Saturday, with the host Lady Cavaliers pulling out a 16-15 win with six runs in the bottom of the seventh.

The Lady Cavs go to 5-3 with the win. Jackson is now 3-4.

The two teams were tied at 10-10 going to the seventh inning, and Jackson Center scored five times. But the Lady Cavs responded with six in the bottom of the inning.

For Lehman, Amanda Titterington was 4-for-5 with a double, Grace Monnin belted a big three-run homer in the seventh, her fourth round-tripper of the season, Carly Edwards was 4-for-5 and drove in four runs, Camille Odle had a double and Abby Schutt was 3-for-4.

For Jackson, Camryn Hoehne was 3-for-4 and drove in two and Katelyn Sosby had two RBIs.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Jackson`431`002`5—15`10`2

Lehman`205`012 6

WP: Odle; LP: Fortner

Records: Lehman 5-3, JC 3-4.

——

Houston 12, Miami East 2,

Houston 11, Miami East 0

CASSTOWN — Houston added to Miami East’s woes with a doubleheader sweep in non-league action Saturday.

The 12-2 and 11-0 verdicts moved Houston to even on the year at 5-5, and left the Lady Vikings with an 0-11 record.

In the first game for Houston, Olivia Bowser had two doubles, Jessica Monnier and Brooklyn Felver both singled and doubled, and Addie White and Rebekah New had two hits each.

In the nightcap, New had three hits, Bowser singled and doubled, and Katelyn Riffle, Jenna Jarrett and Sarah Monnier all had two hits.

The linescores:

Game 1

`R`H`E

Houston`310 402 2—12`16`1

Miami East`200 000 0—2`7`3

WP: Felver; LP: Lawson

Game 2

Houston`020 27—11`14`3

Miami East`000 00—0`2`1

WP: Foster; LP: Thimmes

Records: Houston 5-5, Miami East 0-11.

——

Minster 12, Loramie 10,

Minster 9, Loramie 3

MINSTER — Fort Loramie dropped its third and fourth games in a row on Saturday, losing a doubleheader at neighboring Minster in non-league play 12-10 and 9-3.

In the first game, Loramie sprayed 16 hits around the field, one more than Minster, but came up short.

The Lady Redskins got a big game from Macy Imwalle, who went 4-for-5 and scored twice, and Megan Koppin, who was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. One of Koppin’s hits was a double.

Aleah Frilling had a home run and a single and drove in two, and Desiree Fogt and Heather Eilerman both had two hits.

For Minster, Jordan Berelsman had three doubles and Lindsey Albers two doubles and a single.

Jenna Poeppelman, Taylor Homan and Danielle Barhorst all added two hits. Poeppelman, Homan and Karly Richard all had doubles.

In the second game, Fogt had two doubles to lead Loramie, and Abby Holthaus and Koppin also doubled.

For Minster, Poeppelman and Homan had three hits each and Berelsman two. Poeppelman, Homan and Alice Schmiesing all had doubles and Poeppelman also belted a home run.

The linescores:

Game 1

`R`H`E

Loramie`004 033 0—10`16`3

Minster`411 312 x—12`15`5

WP: Poeppelman; LP: Koppin

Game 2

Loramie`000 000 3—3`10`3

Minster`502 200 x—9`12`1

WP: Poeppelman; LP: Frilling

Records: Loramie 3-8, Minster 11-4.

——

Russia 4, Bradford 2

Parkway 11, Russia 6

BRADFORD — Russia competed in the Bradford Invitational on Saturday and split two games.

The Lady Raiders beat Bradford in the first game 4-2, but then lost to a strong Parkway team 11-6 in the nightcap.

The verdicts left Russia 9-4 on the year.

No other details were available.

——

Versailles 17, Ansonia 3

Versailles 12, Ansonia 1

VERSAILLES — Versailles posted two run-rule victories Saturday over Ansonia in a doubleheader.

The 17-3 and 12-1 wins put Versailles even on the year at 6-6.

In the first game, Kami McEldowney had three hits, scored four runs and drove in four to lead the Lady Tigers, and Hailey McEldowney had two hits and drove in four. Brynna Blakeley had two hits and scored three times.

Kami McEldowney doubled and tripled, and Hailey McEldowney also doubled.

In the second game, seven girls had two hits each, including Caitlin McEldowney, Kate Stammen, Anna Gehret, Kami McEldowney, Hailey McEldowney, Sarah Gigandet and Brynna Blakely.

The Lady Tigers smacked three home runs in the second game, one each by Caitlin McEldowney, Gehret and Kami McEldowney.

Hailey McEldowney had a triple and Stammen a double.

Gehret drove in three runs and Mallory George and Hailey McEldowney two each.

The linescores:

Game 1

`R`H`E

Ansonia`002 01—3`7`2

Versailles`2(10)5 0x—17`12`4

WP: C. McEldowney

Game 2

`R`H

Ansonia`010 00—1`—

Versailles`220 61—11`16

WP: C. McEldowney

Records: Versailles 6-6.