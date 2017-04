Staff report

The Shelby Oaks Men’s Golf League met Monday for a round of “best poker hand,” and there were 69 golfers taking part.

The results were as follows:

South course — Jerry Schmiesing four 5s, Denny Boerger full house, Joe Miller and Terry Knasel three 7s.

North course — Jeff Schulze full house, Phil Jones four 4s, Dave Schemmel four 5s, Darrell Spangler and Craig Steenrod, 7-high straights.

West course — Bob Scheer three 4s, Tom Dunnavant, Norm Berning and Boone Wiford two pair.