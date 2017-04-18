Staff report

PIQUA — The Sidney Lady Jackets got another high-strikeout total from pitcher Grace Shell, and held on to beat the Piqua Lady Indians in Greater Western Ohio Conference North softball action Monday at Piqua.

The win put the lady Jackets at 6-2 in the North and 8-5 overall.

Shell struck out 12 Piqua hitters in a six-hitter.

Sidney scored all of its runs in the first two innings, two in the first and four in the second, and Shell had the game’s biggest hit. She blasted a grand slam home run in the second to stake Sidney to a 6-0 lead.

She had two hits as did Summer Inman. Mackenzie Bates had a single and a double and Maddie White had a two-run double in the first inning.

Inman and Bates both scored twice.

In the first, Inman singled and Cates doubled, then White plated them both with her two-base hit.

In the second, there were two out and nobody on when Hayley Powers and Inman singled ahead of a walk to Bates. Shell then hit it over the left field fence to clear the bases.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Sidney`240 000 0—6`10`2

Piqua`010 021 x—4`6`1

WP: Shell; LP: Blankenship.

Records: Sidney 8-5, Piqua 9-9.

——

Russia 7, Loramie 0

RUSSIA — The Russia Lady Raiders remained the only unbeaten in County softball play, shutting out the Fort Loramie Lady Redskins in league action Monday 7-0.

The win put Russia at 5-0 on the league and kept the Lady Raiders one game up on Houston in the standings. Overall, the Lady Raiders are 10-4.

Fort Loramie falls to 3-3 and 3-9.

Grace Saunders doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Lady Raiders and Maria Herron also doubled twice. Lexi Monnin had two singles and Kylee Sherman belted a home run.

For Loramie, Aleah Frilling singled and doubled.

Saunders was also the winning pitcher, allowing Loramie just three hits.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Loramie`000 000 0—0`3`3

Russia`210 031 x—7`9`0

WP: Saunders; LP: Koppin

Records: Russia 10-4, Loramie 3-9.

——

Houston 17, JC 10

JACKSON CENTER — Houston broke a 2-2 tie after one inning with six runs in the top of the second and went on to outslug Jackson Center 17-10 in County action Monday.

The win was a key one because it kept Houston just one game behind Russia in the standings. The Lady Wildcats are 4-1 in the league and 6-5 overall.

For Houston, Sarah Monnier had three hits and drove in five runs, Addie White was 2-for-3 and Jenna Jarrett had a double.

For Jackson, Kylie Hartle was 3-for-5 with a triple, Connor Pipke singled and doubled, Ally Russo and Riley Jackson had two singles each and Camryn Hoehne had a double.

Houston pitched Emilee Foster struck out 12.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Houston`260 030 6—17`9`3

Jackson`200 512 0—10`11`3

WP: Foster; LP: Rogers.

Records: Houston 6-5, Jackson 3-5.

——

Anna 24, Fairlawn 4

ANNA — Anna posted an easy 24-4 win over Fairlawn in action Monday.

The win put the Lady Rockets at 3-5 on the year and Fairlawn at 1-6.

For Anna, Macy Richard was 4-for-4 with a double, Olivia Place 3-for-4 with two doubles, Riley Osborne 3-for-4 with a triple, Alaina Crosson was 2-for-3, and Tiffany Ferguson, Stephanie Esser and Chloe Spence all had two singles.

Madison Pierce had two hits for Fairlawn.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Fairlawn`100 30—4`4`3

Anna`364 (11)x—24`21`2

WP: Ontrop; LP: Jones

Records: Anna 3-5, Fairlawn 1-6.

——

Versailles 6, Tri-Village 1

VERSAILLES — Versailles didn’t allow a run until the seventh and beat Tri-Village 6-1 in non-league action Monday.

The Lady Tigers were led by Kami McEldowney with three hits, including two doubles and a home run, and Hallie Mills with a single and a double.

Cori Lawrence also doubled and Hailey McEldowney tripled.

The linescore:

Tri Village`000 000—1

Versailles`002 013 x—6

WP: Lawrence

Records: Versailles 7-6.

——

Saturday

Perry 15, Botkins 3

Perry 13, Botkins 6

LIMA — Botkins dropped both ends of a doubleheader Saturday at Lima Perry by scores of 15-3 and 13-6.

The Lady Trojans also lost to Upper Scioto Valley on Friday 18-4.

The losses left the Lady Trojans at 0-11 on the year.

In the USV game, Courtney Sutton was 3-for-3 with a triple and Mikayla Place singled and doubled for Botkins.

In the first game Saturday, Botkins had five singles from five different players.

In the second game, Sutton was 2-for-4 with a home run, Place singled and doubled and Olivia Jones and Maggie Buettner had two hits apiece.

