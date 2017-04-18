Lady Jackets fall 3-2

Staff report

Sidney gave up three runs in the final two innings, allowing Piqua to come from behind and beat the Lady Jackets 3-2 in Greater Western Ohio Conference North Division action at Aschenbach Field Tuesday.

The loss, coming one day after a 6-4 win over Piqua, left Sidney at 6-3 in the North and 8-6 overall. The Lady Jackets are off until Friday, when they host Beavercreek.

Sidney struggled at the plate against Piqua’s Blankenship. She only struck out two but the Lady Jackets managed only two hits off her.

One game in the third when Sidney scored a run. Summin Inman doubled and later scored on a throwing error.

Sidney got another run in the fifth with the help of its only other hit. It put Regan Carey in scoring position, and she came home on a passed ball.

Grace Shell appeared to be cruising, but ran into trouble with two outs and nobody on in the Piqua sixth. An error and a walk were preceded by a liner to left that got by the outfielder and went to the fence, tying the game up.

Piqua then scored with two out and nobody on again in the top of the seventh, the eventual winning run.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Piqua`000 002 1—3`6`2

Sidney`001 010 0—2`2`3

WP: Blankenship; LP: Shell

Records: Sidney 8-6, Piqua 10-9.

——

Russia 6, Anna 2

ANNA — Russia scored six times in the first inning and that was it, but it was plenty in a 6-2 victory over Anna in County play at Anna Tuesday.

The Lady Raiders remained unbeaten in the league at 6-0 and are a county-best 10-4 overall. Anna is 2-3 in the league and 3-6 overall.

Russia got a single and a double from Maria Herron, and two singles from Lexi Monnin.

Anna had just three hits, two by Olivia Place, including a home run.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Russia`600 000 0—6`9`0

Anna`100 100 0—2`3`2

WP: Borchers; LP: Crosson.

Records: Russia 11-4, Anna 3-6.

——

Waynesfield 7, Lehman 2

WAYNESFIELD — Lehman went on the road and lost a 7-2 verdict in Northwest Central Conference softball to Waynesfield-Goshen.

Grace Monnin singled and tripled for the Lady Cavs, and Olivia Lucia had a double.

The loss leaves Lehman at 4-5 on the season.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Lehman`002 000 0—2`5`5

W-G`210 220 x—7`7`1

WP: Roberts; LP: Wick

Records: Lehman 4-5, W-G 4-7.

——

Spencerville 13, Botkins 3

SPENCERVILLE — Botkins fell to 0-12 on the year after a 13-3 loss on the road to Spencerville in non-league softball action Tuesday.

Bri Clark had two singles and stole three bases for the Lady Trojans.

Sidney’s Morgan Carey swings against Piqua in softball action at Sidney Tuesday. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SDN041917SidSoft.jpg Sidney’s Morgan Carey swings against Piqua in softball action at Sidney Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News