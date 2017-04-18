Jackets fall to Piqua

Staff report

Sidney fell to rival Piqua for the second night in a row, this time by a 13-2 score in five innings Tuesday at Sidney.

The loss leaves the Jackets at 5-12 overall and 1-8 in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North action. They return to action Friday at home against Indian Lake.

It was just 2-1 after an inning but Piqua got three in the fourth, two in the fifth and six in the sixth to blow it open.

Sidney had six hits, and half those came from Austin McLain. Dillon King added a triple.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Piqua`203 26—13`12`0

Sidney`100 01—2`6`6

WP: Wright; LP: Harris

Records: Sidney 5-12, Piqua 8-9.

——

Minster 1, St. Henry 0, 11 innings

ST. HENRY — Minster scored the game’s only run on a passed ball in the top of the 11th inning Tuesday, giving the Wildcats a 1-0 victory over St. Henry in Midwest Athletic Conference action at St. Henry.

The win put the Wildcats at 7-5 overall and 1-2 in the MAC. St. Henry is 1-2 and 6-8.

Aaron Ernst pitched the first nine innings and allowed just two hits while striking out eight and walking only one. Adam Knapke then came on and pitched the 10th and 11th, facing the minimum six batters to get the win.

In the 11th, Ernst started it off with a walk and motored all the way around to third when Jared Huelsman put down a sacrifice bunt on which no one covered third base. Then with Isaac Schmiesing at the plate with a 2-1 count, a passed ball allowed Ernst to score the only run of the game.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Minster`000 000 000 00—1`3`2

St. Henry`000 000 000 00—0`2`0

Ernst, Knapke (10) (WP) and Stubbs; Link, Dietsch (1) (LP) and Bruggeman.

Records: Minster 7-5, St. Henry 6-8.

——

Loramie 18, JC 2

JACKSON CENTER — Fort Loramie broke open a 1-1 game after two innings with five in the third and nine in the fourth and went on to run-rule Jackson Center 18-2 in County play Tuesday.

The Redskins are now 6-1 in the league and 9-7 overall. JC is 2-3 and 3-6.

Eli Rosengarten was 3-for-3 for the Redskins and drove in five runs. CJ Billing and Carter Siegel both singled and doubled, and Dylan Albers also had a two-base hit.

Corbin Murphy had a double for Jackson.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

FL`015 93—18`12`0

JC`101 00—2`4`3

Rosengarten (WP), Pleiman (4), Barhorst (5) and Billing; Wildermuth (LP), Murphy (4), Frye (5) and Murphy.

Records: FL 9-7, JC 2-9.

COUNTY STANDINGS

`League`All

`W-L`W-L

Anna`5-0`8-4

Loramie`6-1`9-7

Russia`4-1`10-3

Houston`2-3`5-8

Botkins`1-4`3-8

Jackson`1-5`2-9

Fairlawn`0-5`1-6

——

Anna 9, Miami East 3

ANNA — Anna scored all of its runs in the first three innings and went on to beat Miami East 9-3 in non-league action at Anna Tuesday.

The Rockets, now 8-4, were led by Seth Stiefel, who had two hits, one of them being a two-run homer. He drove in three runs in all.

Colin Wuebker, Nathan Frilling and Jarred Seigle all had two hits, with Wuebker scoring three runs, and Aidan Endsley and Zach White both scoring twice.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

East`010 020 0—3`9`3

Anna`162 000 x—9`12`1

Stapleton (LP), Vernon (2) and Warho; Endsley (WP), Elliott (6) and White.

Records: Anna 8-4, Miami East 5-8.

——

Lehman 21, W-G 0

WAYNESFIELD — Lehman had an easy time in Northwest Central Conference play, routing Waynesfield 21-0 on the road Tuesday.

The Cavs go to 6-0 in the NWCC and 11-2 overall and play Waynesfield again Thursday at Lehman.

Brandon Barhorst and Jared Rourke had three hits apiece for the Cavs, and Dylan Arnold, Owen Smith, Bryce Kennedy and Ryan Schmidt had two hits each. Arnold and Smith both doubled, Tyler Lachey drove in four runs and Kennedy three.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Lehman`018 30—21`18`0

W-G`000 00—0`1`7

WP: Rourke; LP: Kaufman

Records: Lehman 11-2, Waynesfield 0-9.

——

Riverside 16, HN 0

DEGRAFF — Rivearside also had an easy time in NWCC play, blasting Hardin Northern 16-0 Tuesday.

The Pirates go to 6-2 in the league and 9-8 overall.

Caleb Stevens, Tyler Sanford, Hunter Kreglow and Seth Barhorst all had four hits for the Pirates. Sanford drove in three and the other three all drove in two runs.

One of Stevens’ hits was a home run, and Hayden Robinson had a double.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Northern`000 00—0`1`2

Riverside`128`5x—16`11`0

WP: Robinson; LP: Pees

Records: Riverside 9-8, HN 3-10.

Sidney's A.J. Brussell, right, attempts to tag out Piqua's Mick Karn at home plate at Sidney Tuesday.

Minster edges St. Henry 1-0 in 11 innings