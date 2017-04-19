Softball showdown set

Staff report

Houston stayed in step in the County softball race Tuesday night, scoring 16 times in the first two innings and going on to a 25-0 victory over Fairlawn in action at Fairlawn.

The win put the Lady Wildcats at 5-1 in the league, just one game behind league-leading Russia’s 6-0 mark. Overall, they are now 7-5 overall after their fifth consecutive victory. They will try to make it six in a row today (Thursday) in a showdown at Russia as the two top contenders begin the second round of league play.

Against Fairlawn, Allie Foster had three hits and Jess Monnier, Sarah Monnier, Kaytlyn Riffell and Olivia Bowser all had two hits apiece.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Houston`974`50—25`18`1

Fairlawn`000 00—0`1`5

WP: Felver; LP: Roush

Records: Houston 7-5, Fairlawn 1-9.

COUNTY STANDINGS

`League`All

`W-L`W-L

Russia`6-0`11-4

Houston`5-1`7-5

Loramie`3-3`3-9

Jackson`2-2`3-5

Anna`2-3`3-6

Fairlawn`1-5`1-9

Botkins`0-5`0-12

——

Versailles 8, Marion 4

MARIA STEIN — Versailles upped its overall record to 8-6 and went to 1-2 in the Midwest Athletic Conference with an 8-4 win over Marion Local on the road Tuesday.

The Lady Flyers are 0-3 and 5-7.

Versailles overcame a 2-1 deficit after an inning with three runs in the second and four in the fourth.

Brynna Blakeley and Cori Lawrence led Versailles’ 12-hit attack with three apiece. Blakeley scored twice.

Kami McEldowney had two hits, both doubles, and drove in two runs, and Caitlin McEldowney had two hits, one being a double. Hailey McEldowney also had a double.

Lawrence was the winning pitcher, going all seven and striking out three. She walked one and scattered nine hits.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Versailles`130 400 0—8

Marion`200 200 0—4

Records: Versailles 8-6, Marion Local 5-7.

——

Baseball

Houston 10, Fairlawn 0

Houston downed Fairlawn 10-0 in six innings in County baseball action Tuesday night at Fairlawn.

Houston evens its record at 3-3 in the league and is 6-8 overall. Fairlawn is now 0-6 in the league and 1-7 on the year.

The Wildcats scored in every inning but one in outhitting the Jets 12-3.

Howie Ludwig had a home run, scored three times, drove in two and stole three bases for the winners.

Jacob Trent, Dylan Hensley, Dominic Beaver and John Leist all had two hits apiece, with Trent driving in two runs. Hensley also stole three bases.

Isaiah Beaver pitched the three-hitter, with eight strikeouts.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

Houston`312 202—10`12`1

Fairlawn`000 000—0`3`0

WP: I. Beaver; LP: Wright

Records: Houston 6-8, Fairlawn 1-7.

——

Fort Recovery 7, Bremen 2

NEW BREMEN — Fort Recovery scored three times in the top of the first and New Bremen didn’t score until the seventh in losing 7-2 in MAC baseball action Tuesday at Bremen.

The loss left the Cards at 1-2 in the league and 8-5 on the season.

Bremen managed only two hits off three Recovery pitchers, one being a double by Luke Vonderhaar. Grant Selby drove in both Bremen runs.

The linescore:

`R`H`E

FR`301 111 0—7`8`5

NB`000 000 2—2`2`3

WP: Wendel; LP: Parker

Records: NB 8-5, FR 8-4.

Face league-leading Russia to start 2nd round