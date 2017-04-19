SHS netters now 7-4

Staff report

Sidney ran its record on the year to 7-4 in high school boys tennis with a 5-0 shutout of Bellefontaine in action Tuesday at the high school.

The Jackets dominated, with Prem Dev at first singles and Logan Searcey at third singles both wining 6-0, 6-0, and Daichi Urata at second singles winning 6-0, 6-2.

At first doubles, Michael Ferree and Chance Cheek won 6-1, 6-2, and at second doubles, Jersain Brux and Nobel Zhou won 6-3, 6-1.

Carter Vantilburg and Broc Bey won a junior varsity doubles match 8-1.

Sidney 3, Lehman 2

On Monday, Sidney and Lehman got together at Lehman, and the Yellow Jackets handed the Cavaliers only their second setback of the season, by a 3-2 final.

Dev won 6-3, 6-1 over Griffin West of Lehman, and Urata defeated Sam Ritze 6-1, 7-5. Searcey made it a Sidney sweep of singles play with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Elijah Jock.

Lehman won both doubles matches, however.

At first doubles, Ryan Goettemoeller and Danny Lins of Lehman beat Ferree and Cheek 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.

And at second doubles, Sean Toner and Elias Bezy beat Brux and Bey 6-4, 6-3.

Lehman is now 6-2.

Sidney 3, Tipp City 2

Sidney also won over Tipp City on Wednesday 3-2.

Dev and Urata both won 6-0, 6-0 at first and second singles, respectively, and Searcey won 6-1, 6-3 at third singles.

At first doubles, Ferree and Cheek lost 7-6 (8-6), 6-2, and at second doubles, Brux and Zhou lost 6-0, 7-5.

Northmont 3, Sidney 2

Sidney also played Northmont on Wednesday at lost 3-2.

Dev won 6-1, 6-2 and Urata won 7-5, 6-0.

Cheek played third singles and won the first set 7-5 before losing 6-1, 6-3.

Searcey and Ferree lost 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 at first doubles and Brux and Bey lost 6-0, 6-1 at second doubles.

Sidney’s Logan Searcy, right, competes in a third singles match against Aiden Hartley (not pictured) of Bellefontaine at Sidney Wednesday. Looking on is teammate Michael Ferree who was playing a No. 1 doubles match. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SDN042017SidBTennis.jpg Sidney’s Logan Searcy, right, competes in a third singles match against Aiden Hartley (not pictured) of Bellefontaine at Sidney Wednesday. Looking on is teammate Michael Ferree who was playing a No. 1 doubles match. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News