Lehman still No. 1

Staff report

The latest Miami Valley Baseball Coaches Association area rankings were released on Wednesday, and four Shelby County teams remain in the top five in their divisions, with one of them Lehman, tied for No. 1.

Not much has changed for those teams. Three of them are in Division 4 and remain in the same spots as last week.

Lehman leads the way, again being tied with Triad this week for the No. 1 spot with its 11-2 record.

Right behind the Cavaliers is Russia, with the Shelby County League’s best record at 10-3. And after Tri-County North in the No. 4 spot is Fort Loramie, which has won three straight and is now 9-7, including 6-1 in the league.

In Division 3, Versailles remained the top-ranked team despite losing 2-0 to Marion Local in league action on Tuesday. The loss dropped the Tigers to 10-3.

Right behind in the No. 2 spot again this week are the Anna Rockets, who snapped out of a three-game losing streak with four wins in their last five outings. They are now 8-4 on the season.

Following are the rankings:

Division 1 — 1. Vandalia, 2. Springboro, 3. Centerville, 4. Lebanon, 5. Miamisburg

Division 2 — 1. Tipp City, 2. Middletown Fenwick, 3. Kenton Ridge, 4. Alter, 6. Middletown Madison

Division 3 — 1. Versailles, 2. Anna, 3. Northeastern, 4. West Milton, 5. Northwestern

Division 4 — 1. (tie) Lehman, Triad, 3. Russia, 4. Tri-County North, 5. Fort Loramie

——

NB girls 4th in state

The New Bremen girls softball team was ranked No. 4 in the state in Division 4 in the first state rankings released recently.

The Lady Cardinals are currently 11-1 on the season.

Fellow Midwest Athletic Conference member Parkway, 9-1, was ranked No. 9 in D-4.