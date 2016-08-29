Too hot: Sidney Schools sends students home early

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools’s dismissal bell rang early for the district’s students Monday afternoon.

“The Sidney City Schools released two hours early today (Monday) due to the extreme heat in the classrooms,” said Eric Finke, director of operations and technology. “When the temperatures reach into the 90’s and the heat index levels are also high, the learning environments in the non-air conditioned buildings are compromised.

“Safety for out students and staff is our utmost priority, and therefore the decision to release early was viewed as necessary,” said Finke.

Finke said he sent a School Messenger Broadcast to all parents Monday morning letting them know about the early release.

“We will do the same for tomorrow (Tuesday) since the temps are also going to be very high. The message will go out around 6 p.m.”

Steve Rose, Russia Local Schools superintendent, said the humid temperatures weren’t a factor in Monday’s school day as there is air conditioning throughout the building.

Aaron Moran, Versailles Exempted School District, said excessive heat issues are addressed on a case-by-case basis.

By Melanie Speicher [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822; follow her on Twitter @MelSpeicherSDN. Follow the SDN on Facebook, www.facebook.com/SidneyDailyNews.

