After school at the Y ignites the spark in every child

SIDNEY – A new school year means a fresh start for kids — a chance to start new routines and habits, build new friendships and discover new possibilities and interests. The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA has been partnering with families to provide high-quality after school programs for over 30 years and is excited to be launching many new opportunities for youth as the school year begins.

“Learning enrichment after school is essential to increasing children’s success in school,” said Elizabeth Grace, director of Child Development, Sidney-Shelby County Y Child Development Center “The opportunity to participate in meaningful activities can inspire children’s motivations and abilities to succeed.”

The Y nationally is launching many exciting after school program enhancements this fall and the Sidney Y Child Development Center is committed to implementation of the upgrades. Included is a strong STEM component. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. Careers in STEM are projected to grow 17 percent over the next few years, and the Y is helping youth develop strong problem-solving, planning, analysis and decision-making skills to succeed in the classroom and in high-demand careers.

Melissa Graham, lead school age coordinator at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA has been selected as a candidate from Y’s across the nation to attend three days of STEM training Sept. 6-8, 2016 in Titusville, Florida. The grant funded seminar will provide three days of intensive, hands-on learning that will directly benefit future lessons and activities offered at the Sidney Y. The training will culminate with an OSIRIS-Rex rocket launch at Kennedy Space Center.

“I am excited to have been selected and I am even more excited to gain valuable educational information to help us enhance our program,” stated Graham. “We want to make learning fun and engaging, and provide support as an extension of the regular classroom.”

For more information about the Sidney Y Child Development Center’s afterschool program, contact Grace at 937-498-2273 or [email protected] or visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

Participants in the YMCA after school program are making a tornado in a water bottle by using red dye to watch the swirling action of the water. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Stem1.jpg Participants in the YMCA after school program are making a tornado in a water bottle by using red dye to watch the swirling action of the water. Participants in the YMCA after school program are learning the difference between 2D and 3D shapes by using pretzels and marshmallows http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Stem2.jpg Participants in the YMCA after school program are learning the difference between 2D and 3D shapes by using pretzels and marshmallows Graham http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Melissa.jpg Graham