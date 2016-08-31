Suspected meth lab discovered

LOCKINGTON — A suspected meth lab was discovered during Tuesday’s marijuana eradication in the village of Lockington.

According to Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart, the Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Criminal Investigation were conducting the eradication and found several marijuana plants at 10320 Black Fox Trail in the village. While the deputies and BCI agents were en route to the residence, a man was seen outside attempting to cut down the marijuana plants.

After arriving at the residence, the man was identified as Brett Edwards, 51, and a woman, also living at the residence was identified as Kelly Mossburg, 52.

Deputies located 64 marijuana plants on the property. The street value of the plants was estimated at $128,000.

Due to the large amount of marijuana plants located on the property, a search warrant was obtained for the residence. Once inside the residences, deputies and agents located a clandestine meth lab and approximately 100 times bulk amount of methamphetamine was seized.

The case remains under investigation.

