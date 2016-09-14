30 and going strong

The Pride of Sidney Marching Band will host its 30th Sensational Sounds Band Festival Saturday, Sept. 17, at Sidney Memorial Stadium. This year’s event will feature six area bands, Anna, New Knoxville, Graham, Wayne Trace, St. Henry and Sidney. The festival will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 and concessions will be available. The gates will open at 6 p.m.

The Pride of Sidney Marching Band will host its 30th Sensational Sounds Band Festival Saturday, Sept. 17, at Sidney Memorial Stadium. This year’s event will feature six area bands, Anna, New Knoxville, Graham, Wayne Trace, St. Henry and Sidney. The festival will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 and concessions will be available. The gates will open at 6 p.m. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_2015-Band-Photo-3.jpg The Pride of Sidney Marching Band will host its 30th Sensational Sounds Band Festival Saturday, Sept. 17, at Sidney Memorial Stadium. This year’s event will feature six area bands, Anna, New Knoxville, Graham, Wayne Trace, St. Henry and Sidney. The festival will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 and concessions will be available. The gates will open at 6 p.m.