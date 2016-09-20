Unemployment rates down from July, same as a year ago

SIDNEY — After a small spike in unemployment rates in July, the rates are on the decline again.

Unemployment was 3.7 percent in Shelby County in August, down from 4.1 percent in July, according to the latest data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Office of Workforce Development, Bureau of Labor Market Information.

The county unemployment rate in August 2015 was 3.7 percent as well, which is not seasonally adjusted.

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in August, down from 4.8 percent in July and up from 4.6 in August of 2015.

Nationwide the unemployment rate for August was 4.9 percent, the same as in July, and down from 5.1 percent in August 2015.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary August 2016 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 3.0 percent in Mercer County to a high of 9.0 percent in Monroe County. From July, unemployment rates decreased in 72 counties, increased in one county, and did not change in 15 counties. The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 4.7 percent in August.

Nine counties had unemployment rates at or below 3.5 percent in August. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Mercer were: Putnam, 3.2 percent; Holmes, 3.3 percent; Delaware and Wyandot, 3.4 percent; Auglaize, Hancock, Madison, and Union, 3.5 percent.

Five counties had unemployment rates above 7.0 percent in August. The counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe were: Meigs, 7.6 percent; Jefferson, 7.4 percent; Noble, 7.2 percent; and Scioto, 7.1 percent.

Surrounding counties’ unemployment rates for August (compared to the July rates) were as follows: Allen, 4.6 (down from 5.3); Auglaize, 3.5 (down from 3.7); Champaign, 4.2 (down from 4.6); Darke, 3.7 (same); Logan, 3.9 (down from 4.1); Mercer, 3.0 (down from 3.1); and Miami, 4.0 (down from 4.2).

Unemployment rates came down in August from July, but are similar to numbers at this time last year. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_AugustUnempMap.jpg Unemployment rates came down in August from July, but are similar to numbers at this time last year. Alexandra Newman | Sidney Daily News

By Alexandra Newman [email protected]

Reach this writer at 937-538-4825; Follow the SDN on Facebook and Twitter @sidneydailynews

Reach this writer at 937-538-4825; Follow the SDN on Facebook and Twitter @sidneydailynews