December unemployment rates see shift upwards, back to October rates

SIDNEY — Unemployment rates went up in December in Ohio counties, but were relatively similar to October rates, after going down in November.

Unemployment was 3.9 percent in Shelby County in December, up from 3.6 percent in November, according to the latest data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Office of Workforce Development, Bureau of Labor Market Information.

The county unemployment rate in December 2015 was 4.2 percent, which is not seasonally adjusted.

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.9 percent in December, the same as in November and up from 4.8 in December of 2015.

Nationwide the unemployment rate for December was 4.7 percent, up from 4.6 in December, and down from 5.0 percent in December 2015.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary December 2016 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 3.1 percent in Mercer County to a high of 9.6 percent in Monroe County. From November, unemployment rates increased in 81 counties, decreased in 4 counties, and did not change in 3 counties. The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 4.7 percent in December.

Four counties had unemployment rates at or below 3.5 percent in December. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Mercer were: Delaware and Holmes, 3.4 percent; and Hancock, 3.5 percent.

Four counties had unemployment rates at or above 7.5 percent in December. The counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe were: Noble, 8.6 percent; Morgan, 7.9 percent; and Ottawa, 7.5 percent.

Surrounding counties’ unemployment rates for December (compared to the November rates) were as follows: Allen, 4.8 (up from 4.5); Auglaize, 3.7 (up from 3.4); Champaign, 4.1 (same); Darke, 4.1 (up from 3.6); Logan, 4.2 (up from 3.8); Mercer, 3.1 (up from 2.8); and Miami, 4.2 (up from 3.9).

Unemployment rates in Shelby and surrounding counties increased in December, compared to November, but they were very similar to October's rates.