Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

0-5-0

(zero, five, zero)

2-9-0-2

(two, nine, zero, two)

02-12-17-26-28-48, Kicker: 9-9-3-2-5-9

(two, twelve, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-eight; Kicker: nine, nine, three, two, five, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $11.6 million

9-4-8

(nine, four, eight)

6-5-0

(six, five, zero)

4-0-9-5

(four, zero, nine, five)

1-4-4-4

(one, four, four, four)

4-1-5-0-7

(four, one, five, zero, seven)

4-3-6-4-6

(four, three, six, four, six)

02-04-17-34-37

(two, four, seventeen, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $694,000

02-06-12-15-31

(two, six, twelve, fifteen, thirty-one)

5-7-5

(five, seven, five)

KD-4C-5C-8H-2S

(KD, 4C, 5C, 8H, 2S)

01-07-09-16-FREE-18-22-27-31

(one, seven, nine, sixteen, FREE, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $38,000

06-09-14-25-39-42

(six, nine, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-nine, forty-two)

3-2-1-9

(three, two, one, nine)

9-5-3-0

(nine, five, three, zero)

1-8-2-5

(one, eight, two, five)

01-07-41-47

(one, seven, forty-one, forty-seven)

16-25-32-35-41

(sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $225,000

10-16-21-28-41-44

(ten, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, forty-one, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

7-4, Wild: 4

(seven, four; Wild: four)

2-1, Wild: 8

(two, one; Wild: eight)

4-1-9, Wild: 4

(four, one, nine; Wild: four)

9-0-1, Wild: 8

(nine, zero, one; Wild: eight)

5-4-5-5, Wild: 4

(five, four, five, five; Wild: four)

0-9-2-5, Wild: 8

(zero, nine, two, five; Wild: eight)

0-2-6-9-7, Wild: 4

(zero, two, six, nine, seven; Wild: four)

5-4-7-2-6, Wild: 8

(five, four, seven, two, six; Wild: eight)

06-07-12-18-26

(six, seven, twelve, eighteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $360,000

6-3-9-9

(six, three, nine, nine)

1-4-4-2

(one, four, four, two)

04-07-11-19-38, Power-Up: 4

(four, seven, eleven, nineteen, thirty-eight; Power, Up: four)

2-6-2

(two, six, two)

6-1-3

(six, one, three)

1-6-7-9

(one, six, seven, nine)

4-9-1-0

(four, nine, one, zero)

5-9-4, Lucky Sum: 18

(five, nine, four; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

2-2-1, Lucky Sum: 5

(two, two, one; Lucky Sum: five)

7-8-9, Lucky Sum: 24

(seven, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

6-8-2-2, Lucky Sum: 18

(six, eight, two, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

9-0-0-0, Lucky Sum: 9

(nine, zero, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: nine)

9-8-0-7, Lucky Sum: 24

(nine, eight, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

01-21-23-24-26, Bonus: 4

(one, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six; Bonus: four)

02-03-10-11-13-16-17-20-21-22-23-24

(two, three, ten, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

01-02-03-06-10-11-12-14-18-20-21-22

(one, two, three, six, ten, eleven, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

01-02-04-08-09-14-15-17-20-22-23-24

(one, two, four, eight, nine, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

6-5-2-9, Sum It Up: 22

(six, five, two, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-two)

1-8-2-6, Sum It Up: 17

(one, eight, two, six; Sum It Up: seventeen)

0-3-3-2, Sum It Up: 8

(zero, three, three, two; Sum It Up: eight)

3-9-9, Sum It Up: 21

(three, nine, nine; Sum It Up: twenty-one)

0-2-1, Sum It Up: 3

(zero, two, one; Sum It Up: three)

4-3-0, Sum It Up: 7

(four, three, zero; Sum It Up: seven)