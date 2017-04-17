Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:

01-02-03-05-07-08-13-14-16-19-22-24

04-06-07-08-12-14-15-16-17-18-19-23

2-7-7

3-0-7

5-3-1-7

3-2-0-1

4-3-9

1-2-1

06-10-13-16-24, Cash Ball: 24

Estimated jackpot: $2.03 million

KC-8C-5D-9D-8H

04-19-29-35, Cash Ball: 7

5-8-9

7-5-5

9-5-1-1

1-1-6-3

9-9-1

9-9-8-7

QC-KD-KH-2H-2S

QC-KC-KD-AH-AS

08-12-14-20-22, Bonus: 21

3-1-1

6-4-0

1-6-2-5

6-4-9-1

7-9-5-3

4-3-6-3

2C-6D-7H-3S-9S

5-6-2

1-7-2-0

9-4-4

2-2-0-6

11-22-30-36-39

Estimated jackpot: $163,000

01-05-07-08-12-13-14-22-23-27-31-35-37-40-44-49-58-59-62-73-75-77

01-02-03-05-07-08-13-14-16-19-22-24

04-06-07-08-12-14-15-16-17-18-19-23

7-8-3

12-30-41-43-45

Estimated jackpot: $395,000

17-20-24-25-28

Estimated jackpot: $31,000

1-0-8

7-2-1

9-9-2-7

7-6-4-9

04-17-27-32-36

10-13-16-21, Bonus: 7

Month: 5, Day: 4, Year: 36

7-9-3

03-05-12-22-27

JD-2C-9D-6H-5S

8-2-9, Fireball: 5

2-5-1-2, Fireball: 5

02-09-32-36-38, Xtra: 2

Estimated jackpot: $571,000

01-20-28-44-48-49, Xtra: 3

Estimated jackpot: $3.7 million

9-1-2, Fireball: 3

6-4-4-7, Fireball: 3

0-9-2

9-0-6, Lucky Sum: 15

8-2-3-6, Lucky Sum: 19

3-7-2, Lucky Sum: 12

3-5-9-0, Lucky Sum: 17

01-07-15-22-28-29-30-33-42-46-47-51-59-60-62-63-64-67-68-79

