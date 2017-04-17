Lottery State-by-State

The state-by-state winning lottery numbers through Monday:
01-02-03-05-07-08-13-14-16-19-22-24
04-06-07-08-12-14-15-16-17-18-19-23
2-7-7
3-0-7
5-3-1-7
3-2-0-1
4-3-9
1-2-1
06-10-13-16-24, Cash Ball: 24
Estimated jackpot: $2.03 million
KC-8C-5D-9D-8H
04-19-29-35, Cash Ball: 7
5-8-9
7-5-5
9-5-1-1
1-1-6-3
9-9-1
9-9-8-7
QC-KD-KH-2H-2S
QC-KC-KD-AH-AS
08-12-14-20-22, Bonus: 21
3-1-1
6-4-0
1-6-2-5
6-4-9-1
7-9-5-3
4-3-6-3
2C-6D-7H-3S-9S
5-6-2
1-7-2-0
9-4-4
2-2-0-6
11-22-30-36-39
Estimated jackpot: $163,000
01-05-07-08-12-13-14-22-23-27-31-35-37-40-44-49-58-59-62-73-75-77
01-02-03-05-07-08-13-14-16-19-22-24
04-06-07-08-12-14-15-16-17-18-19-23
7-8-3
12-30-41-43-45
Estimated jackpot: $395,000
17-20-24-25-28
Estimated jackpot: $31,000
1-0-8
7-2-1
9-9-2-7
7-6-4-9
04-17-27-32-36
10-13-16-21, Bonus: 7
Month: 5, Day: 4, Year: 36
7-9-3
03-05-12-22-27
JD-2C-9D-6H-5S
8-2-9, Fireball: 5
2-5-1-2, Fireball: 5
02-09-32-36-38, Xtra: 2
Estimated jackpot: $571,000
01-20-28-44-48-49, Xtra: 3
Estimated jackpot: $3.7 million
9-1-2, Fireball: 3
6-4-4-7, Fireball: 3
0-9-2
9-0-6, Lucky Sum: 15
8-2-3-6, Lucky Sum: 19
3-7-2, Lucky Sum: 12
3-5-9-0, Lucky Sum: 17
01-07-15-22-28-29-30-33-42-46-47-51-59-60-62-63-64-67-68-79
