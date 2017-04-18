Target of online trolls suing neo-Nazi website’s publisher

A Montana woman is suing the publisher of a neo-Nazi website for orchestrating an anti-Semitic “troll storm” against her family over the internet.

The lawsuit accuses Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin of invading Tanya Gersh’s privacy and violating a Montana anti-intimidation law.

The suit says Gersh’s family began receiving a barrage of threatening messages and phone calls from Daily Stormer readers in December after Anglin published their personal information, including her 12-year-old son’s Twitter handle and photo.

Anglin’s posts accused Gersh and other Jewish residents of Whitefish, Montana, of engaging in an “extortion racket” against the mother of white nationalist Richard Spencer, who has had a home in the resort town.

Gersh is represented by the Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center, which monitors hate groups.