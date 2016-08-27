Feds honor 2 Maryland employers who support Guard, Reserve

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Defense Department honored 15 U.S. employers for supporting workers who serve in the National Guard and military reserve units.

Defense Secretary Ash Carter presented the 2016 Employer Support Freedom Awards on Friday at the Pentagon. The recipients include the Maryland State Police and Delmarva Veteran Builders of Salisbury.

The other recipients are Alaska Airlines; the Albuquerque, New Mexico, Police Department; Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Springfield, Missouri; Burford Corp. of Maysville, Oklahoma; Carolinas Healthcare System of Charlotte, North Carolina; the Clackamas County, Oregon, Sheriff’s Office; FASTSIGNS International of Carrollton, Texas; Hope Valley Industries of North Kingstown, Rhode Island; Idaho State Police; Loew’s Companies Inc.; the Prairie Grove, Illinois, Consolidated School District; the Seattle Fire Department; and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.